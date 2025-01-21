Rams Predicted to Trade for Eagles QB Amid Talks on Matthew Stafford’s Future

The Los Angeles Rams are approaching a pivotal moment at the quarterback position.

Matthew Stafford, who led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2022, is now 36 years old and has yet to reveal whether he plans on playing again in 2025. Even if Stafford decides to keep playing, L.A. will likely want to find a solid succession plan behind him. One name floating around as an option is current Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenny Pickett.

“The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “I predict they’ll trade for Kenny Pickett, currently QB2 of the Eagles, to fill the role after failing to land an acceptable rookie option in the draft.”

Pickett, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Eagles in March of 2024. Could Philly send him to a new destination once again?

Should Philadelphia Eagles Trade QB Kenny Pickett to Rams?

If the Rams show interest, it may not be a bad idea.

Since joining the Eagles, Pickett has served as a backup to Jalen Hurts but has demonstrated his capabilities when called upon. For instance, in a game against the Dallas Cowboys, Pickett stepped in for an injured Hurts and contributed to a 41-7 victory, showcasing his potential as a starting QB.

At 26 years old, Pickett is a younger option with room to develop under the guidance of head coach Sean McVay. His performance in limited opportunities suggests he could have the talent to grow into a reliable starter, particularly under someone like McVay.

Given his current role, the Eagles might be open to trading Pickett, particularly with Tanner McKee already onboard. This would allow the Rams to secure a potential successor to Stafford without sacrificing significant draft capital or salary cap space.

By bringing in Pickett while Stafford is still on the roster, the Rams could also facilitate a smooth transition. Pickett could learn from the veteran QB, acclimate to the Rams’ offensive system and be better prepared to take over when the time comes.

Emergence of QB Tanner McKee Has Made Pickett Expendable

Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Stanford, McKee spent most of his rookie year developing behind both Hurts and Pickett.

McKee made his first NFL start in Week 18 of the 2024 season against the New York Giants. Despite the Eagles resting several starters, McKee delivered an impressive performance, completing 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team to a 20-13 win.

His ability to deliver the ball accurately on the move coupled his innate sense of timing, delivering passes where receivers are headed rather than where they are, makes McKee the perfect backup for Philly. His performances have sparked discussions about his future role with the team, including the possibility of advancing to the primary backup position.

Whether Philly trades Pickett or not, they have options, and that’s a good thing.

“Kenny played really well when he was in, and Tanner played really well when he was in,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on January 21. “Makes you have tough decisions, and that’s a good thing to have. But the entire year, Kenny was our backup. When he played, I thought he did a really nice job and put us in positions to win games. When Tanner played, he did a really nice job and put us in positions to win games. We have three guys that we’re so excited to have on this roster.”

We’ll see if all three are still on the roster at the start of the 2025 season.