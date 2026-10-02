Hi, Subscriber

Rams’ Puka Nacua Injury Update Puts Eagles In Tough Position

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Two star wide receivers will be on the injury report for the battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, the Rams are keeping a close eye on Puka Nacua’s setback. As for the Eagles, they have a DeVonta Smith injury to worry about now.

The latter wide receiver is in danger of missing the Week 4 action. As for Nacua? He seems to be trending in the right direction.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Injury Update Puts Eagles In Tough Position

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Following a Thursday practice session with the Rams, Nacua addressed reporters to explain his recent setback, which forced an absence in Denver.

“Puka Nacua said he’s been dealing with pain in his ‘hip area’ that caused ‘some restriction’ in the way he moved,” Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported.

“Nacua said he ‘was trying to grind through it’ but there were ‘some sharp pains that I was starting to feel that kind of put me down.'”

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled in the first quarter of the NFL football game against San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

So far this season, Nacua has appeared in just one game for the Rams. He was cleared for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the shocking 27-7 loss, Nacua was targeted nine times. He caught five passes for 74 yards. Over the next two weeks, the Rams rolled without Nacua.

As the Rams started preparing for the Eagles this week, LA head coach Sean McVay suggested that there was a good chance Nacua would return on the road against the Eagles. With Nacua’s Thursday status being “full participant,” he surely seems to be trending in the right direction.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments