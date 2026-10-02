Two star wide receivers will be on the injury report for the battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, the Rams are keeping a close eye on Puka Nacua’s setback. As for the Eagles, they have a DeVonta Smith injury to worry about now.

The latter wide receiver is in danger of missing the Week 4 action. As for Nacua? He seems to be trending in the right direction.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Injury Update Puts Eagles In Tough Position

Following a Thursday practice session with the Rams, Nacua addressed reporters to explain his recent setback, which forced an absence in Denver.

“Puka Nacua said he’s been dealing with pain in his ‘hip area’ that caused ‘some restriction’ in the way he moved,” Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported.

“Nacua said he ‘was trying to grind through it’ but there were ‘some sharp pains that I was starting to feel that kind of put me down.'”

So far this season, Nacua has appeared in just one game for the Rams. He was cleared for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the shocking 27-7 loss, Nacua was targeted nine times. He caught five passes for 74 yards. Over the next two weeks, the Rams rolled without Nacua.

As the Rams started preparing for the Eagles this week, LA head coach Sean McVay suggested that there was a good chance Nacua would return on the road against the Eagles. With Nacua’s Thursday status being “full participant,” he surely seems to be trending in the right direction.