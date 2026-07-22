Going into his second NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba has a spotlight on him for good reason.

As training camp approaches, CBS Sports’ Zach Pereles listed the top 50 under-the-radar players in the league who could “shape” the 2026 NFL season.

At No. 50, the young Mukuba was listed.

Eagles’ ‘Reckless’ Defender Is Getting Serious NFL Breakout Buzz

“Mukuba plays with reckless abandon, aggressively going after anyone with the ball in his hands. Unfortunately, his rookie year ended prematurely after a friendly-fire collision resulted in a fractured ankle and fibula,” Perles wrote.

“Philadelphia is counting on the 2025 second-rounder to shine after losing Reed Blankenship in free agency.”

After three seasons at Clemson and a final run at Texas, Mukuba entered the 2025 NFL Draft. He was coming off a 15-game run with the Longhorns. During that time, Mukuba racked up 41 tackles and five interceptions.

The Eagles spent a second-round pick (64th overall) to bring Mukuba into the building.

It started well for Mukuba’s rookie season. He started in 10 out of 11 games. During that stretch, he produced 46 tackles and picked up 0.5 sacks. He deflected two passes and snatched two interceptions before going down.

Eagles Lose Reed Blankenship

The 27-year-old veteran safety hit the free agency market after spending the past four years with the Eagles.

Blankenship was a year-two starter for Philadelphia and didn’t look back. After becoming one of the more consistent safeties in the league, Blankenship earned a three-year, $24.7 million offer in NFL free agency.

The Eagles will now lean on Mukuba to mirror Blankenship’s second-year emergence. In 2023, Blankenship produced 113 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 15 games.

Climbing back after a season-ending injury will be difficult, especially for a player with a lack of NFL experience, but Mukuba clearly has the attention of analysts going into the new NFL season.