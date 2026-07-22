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Eagles’ ‘Reckless’ Defender Is Getting Serious NFL Breakout Buzz

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Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Andrew Mukuba #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Going into his second NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba has a spotlight on him for good reason.

As training camp approaches, CBS Sports’ Zach Pereles listed the top 50 under-the-radar players in the league who could “shape” the 2026 NFL season.

At No. 50, the young Mukuba was listed.

Eagles’ ‘Reckless’ Defender Is Getting Serious NFL Breakout Buzz

Andrew Mukuba

GettyPhiladelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.

“Mukuba plays with reckless abandon, aggressively going after anyone with the ball in his hands. Unfortunately, his rookie year ended prematurely after a friendly-fire collision resulted in a fractured ankle and fibula,” Perles wrote.

“Philadelphia is counting on the 2025 second-rounder to shine after losing Reed Blankenship in free agency.”

After three seasons at Clemson and a final run at Texas, Mukuba entered the 2025 NFL Draft. He was coming off a 15-game run with the Longhorns. During that time, Mukuba racked up 41 tackles and five interceptions.

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Jihaad Campbell #30 and Andrew Mukuba #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles spent a second-round pick (64th overall) to bring Mukuba into the building.

It started well for Mukuba’s rookie season. He started in 10 out of 11 games. During that stretch, he produced 46 tackles and picked up 0.5 sacks. He deflected two passes and snatched two interceptions before going down.

Eagles Lose Reed Blankenship

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025

GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old veteran safety hit the free agency market after spending the past four years with the Eagles.

Blankenship was a year-two starter for Philadelphia and didn’t look back. After becoming one of the more consistent safeties in the league, Blankenship earned a three-year, $24.7 million offer in NFL free agency.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles chases Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers out of bounds during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Eagles will now lean on Mukuba to mirror Blankenship’s second-year emergence. In 2023, Blankenship produced 113 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 15 games.

Climbing back after a season-ending injury will be difficult, especially for a player with a lack of NFL experience, but Mukuba clearly has the attention of analysts going into the new NFL season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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