Ex-Eagles Starter Called ‘Generational’ Player for Texans

The hype around former Philadelphia Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship and his role with his new team only continues to build as we close in on the start of the regular season.

Blankenship tanked in his final game with the Eagles — a 23-19 home upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers — which now seems completely forgotten after he signed a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract with the Houston Texans.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put Blankenship at the top of his list of NFL players who will make the “Biggest Impact” on their new teams in 2026, which seems like a bit of a reach considering the Texans already had 1 of the NFL’s best defenses before they signed Blankenship.

“Blankenship entered free agency coming off a down year with the Eagles,” Popper wrote on September 9. “The Texans signed him to a deal worth $8.25 million in average annual value. At least part of Blankenship’s performance in 2025 was related to a rotating cast at the second safety spot. He should not have that same issue in Houston as he joins a defense that includes safety Calen Bullock. The Texans also have one of the best cornerback groups in the league with outside corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter and nickel Jalen Pitre. The Texans already had one of the best defenses in the league last season. Blankenship fills a spot that was not entirely solidified in 2025. He could be the piece that pushes the Texans from elite to generational on that side of the ball.”

Blankenship made the Eagles as an undrafted free agent rookie in 2022 and became a full-time starter in his 2nd season and stuck there until leaving for Houston — including being a key part of the Super Bowl-winning team following the 2024 season.

Reed Blankenship Draws Raves From New Team

Blankenship has drawn rave reviews in his short time with his new team.

“Blankenship was facing a monumental decision as football player, and a watershed moment in his life,” KPRC 2 Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote before training camp. “Blankenship was accustomed to being overlooked during the outset of his professional football career. Now, the former Super Bowl champion is expected to be a big part of the Texans’ top-ranked defense.”

Blankenship drew raves from his teammates for his offseason work, with safety Kamari Lassiter, nickelback Jalen Pitre, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. all praising their new teammate in talking with Wilson.

Reed Blankenship Didn’t Feel Wanted in Philadelphia

Eagles fans were surprised to hear Blankenship’s time in Philadelphia wasn’t as fun for him as it was for everyone else.

“I got a call from DeMeco and hearing what he had to say, I could tell that he wanted me, and I could tell that he really liked me as a player,” Blankenship said after signing with the Texans in March. “Obviously, we haven’t met, but I feel like he knows what my character is and what my personality is. You could tell that he really wanted me and really liked me. After we hung up, I was with my wife and I’m like, ‘I really feel like Houston really wants me.’ That honestly felt like the first time in my whole NFL career that somebody really wanted me as a player and as a person.”

Blankenship was 1 of the most beloved players by the fans during his time in Philly.

“Bro the Eagles signed you undrafted in 2022, elevated you to a starter in 2023, extended you with guaranteed money in 2024, and voted you as a team captain in 2025,” Eagles Fan Central wrote on its official X account.