Ex-Philadelphia Eagles Starter Called ‘Worst Defensive Back in NFL’ in AFC Debut

Anyone who watched the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s NFC Wild Card Round could see that starting Eagles safety Reed Blankenship was outmatched.

The Eagles may have seen it too, because they let Blankenship leave in free agency for a 3-year, $24.75 million contract with the Houston Texans.

After 1 game with the Texans — a 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills — Blankenship seemed like the same player who blew it against the 49ers.

“Reed by himself was arguably one of the five worst defensive backs across all Sunday NFL games,” Texans reporter Clayton Anderson wrote on his official X account. “In only 28 coverage snaps, Blankenship allowed: 6 receptions (on 6 targets) (T-6th most), 100% catch rate (T-worst), 118 yards allowed (3rd-most), 1 TD (T-5th most), A 158.3 passer rating (T-worst) … do with that information what you will.”

Internet Piles on Reed Blankenship After Loss

As could be expected, the internet was less than kind to Blankenship following the loss in his Texans debut.

“Statistically, Reed Blankenship had the worst coverage game of his career in Week 1,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on his official X account. “7 receptions and 121 yards allowed were both career highs. 7 targets tied the most he’s faced in a game.”

“Reed Blankenship in coverage looks very, very bad early on,” Texans reporter Landry Locker wrote on his official X account.

“Texans just took out Reed Blankenship and put in Kamari Ramsey … not a great 1st game for Blankenship,” Texans reporter Jeremy Beadling wrote on his official X account.

Blankenship, to his credit, took it on the chin after the loss to the Bills.

“I have to do a better job, I have to do a better job with my assignments and what I need to do,” Blankenship said. “It sucks.”

“Texans S Reed Blankenship had a bad game today,” Kickin’ It With Kunkel’s Will Kunkel wrote on his official X account. “He took responsibility afterwards.”

Blankenship Took Passive-Aggressive Route in Exit

Blankenship burned some bridges after leaving the Eagles to sign with the Texans.

“That honestly felt like the first time in my whole career, that somebody really wanted me as a player and as a person,” Blankenship told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson about signing with Houston.

That sounds like a pretty miserable time for Blankenship in Philadelphia, where he went from an undrafted free agent to one of the standouts on Philadelphia’s defense as a full-time starter for the last 3 seasons.

That included a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Blankenship’s terrible time in Philadelphia seemed like a direct contradiction to how the fans felt about him, as few players were as highly thought of or respected on the defense over the last few seasons.

“Was literally a fan favorite here and we were the team to take a chance on him being a UDFA, but okay Reed,” Twitch streamer and Eagles fan Kei wrote on her official X account. “LOL.”

“What?” Eagles fan Uncle Jut wrote on his official X account. “He was voted Captain of a Super Bowl team, and received an extension from the team. That’s a crazy take.”

“Bro the Eagles signed you undrafted in 2022, elevated you to a starter in 2023, extended you with guaranteed money in 2024, and voted you as a team captain in 2025,” Eagles Fan Central wrote on its official X account.