Eagles’ Former 6-foot-4 QB Brought in by Cowboys: Report

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could soon find a new home — with an NFC East rival.

As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys hosted quarterback Reid Sinnett for a workout on Saturday, July 27.

“Free agent QB Reid Sinnett is working out for the #Cowboys today, per source,” write Schultz. “Sinnett spent time with the #Bengals practice squad last season.”

Reid Sinnett Was Jalen Hurts’ Backup QB During 2021 Season

The 27-year-old Sinnett spent the 2021 season as a backup quarterback for the Eagles after being claimed off waivers in the middle of the year following his release from the Miami Dolphins. He entered the 2022 preseason with the Eagles prior to being released during 53-man roster cuts. Sinnett landed back on the team’s practice squad before his release shortly after.

The University of San Diego product initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After not starting a single game during his first three seasons in college, Sinnett threw for 32 touchdowns during his senior season — in addition to six rushing touchdowns — while ranking fourth in passing efficiency in the FCS.

Reid Sinnett Has Been Journeyman Backup QB During NFL Career

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Sinnett as a “cerebral” player who lacks arm strength in his scouting report of him leading into the draft. He also mentioned Sinnett as a “practice squad candidate,” which has largely become true of his pro career thus far.

“Sinnett is a cerebral player but lacks NFL arm strength and might need to play in a play-action heavy offense that allows him to throw to space rather than tighter windows,” writes Zierlein. “He will take what defenses give him and is fairly accurate when the pocket is clean. He’s not very mobile and will be ineffective with NFL pressure bearing down on him. Sinnett has developmental traits and intelligence. He might be a practice squad candidate.”

Sinnett parlayed that productive senior season into a $152K guaranteed money deal with the Buccaneers after going undrafted. However, he was waived during final roster cuts leading into the 2020 season.

That has led Sinnett into a journeyman career as a backup in the NFL. Not only did he spend time backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, he also backed up Tua Tagovailoa with the Dolphins during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Sinnett also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals organization following Joe Burrow’s calf strain during the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback has also spent time in the XFL and UFL. He posted five touchdowns against four interceptions for 1,136 passing yards while starting five games for the Houston Roughnecks during the 2024 season.

The Cowboys already have three veteran quarterbacks on its roster in starter Dak Prescott and backups Trey Lance and Cooper Rush. If Sinnett were to land with Dallas before the start of the preseason, it would likely be similar to the roles he’s experienced over the past few years with the Eagles, Dolphins and Bengals — as a clear backup or practice squad quarterback.

Both Rush and Lance will compete for the primary backup quarterback job behind Prescott. If the Cowboys release the quarterback who ends up losing in that competition, they could lean on Sinnett as a third-string/practice squad quarterback throughout the season.