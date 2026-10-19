Eagles Got Rejected By 3-Time Pro Bowler Before Signing Joe Milton: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a really bad spot after suffering their fourth straight loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, following multiple losses earlier in the week.

Philly lost Jalen Hurts, who went on IR to deal with a blood clot stemming from a calf injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. With Hurts out for at least four games, Tanner McKee is taking over as starter, and rookie Cole Payton is filling in as backup.

To replace Hurts’ spot on the roster, the Eagles signed Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. Milton wasn’t the first choice for Philly, though, but the team got rejected before settling for Milton as the third QB.

Philadelphia Eagles Rejected By 3-Time Pro Bowler

NBC Sports insider Mike Florio reported on “Football Night in America” that Milton was the backup quarterback. The Eagles originally wanted Andy Dalton back, but he turned down Philly.

“Per Mike Florio, the Eagles wanted to bring back Andy Dalton but he told them no thanks and is going to sign with another team soon. Eagles then pivoted to Joe Milton.”

The Eagles signed Dalton after trading for him in the offseason. He played in one game, and on his only pass attempt, he threw an interception in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. Philly released him about a week later.

During his long NFL career, Dalton made three Pro Bowls, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s thrown for 39,793 yards and 254 touchdowns to 152 interceptions.

Andy Dalton Said No to Eagles Before Turning to Joe Milton

It’s understandable that the Eagles wanted to bring back Dalton since he already knew the offensive scheme. After what happened with the exit, it appears that there were some hard feelings on Dalton’s side.

Philly should feel better about Milton as the eventual backup to McKee at quarterback. Milton has a massive arm and can use his legs if he needs to.

The Eagles now have a younger quarterback room, but McKee has known the team since 2023. He had an up-and-down first start of the season against the Panthers, throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown.

The quarterback position will get a lot of attention over the next few weeks as teams see how it goes with Dalton, Payton, and Milton. If they struggle at the position, it might make the Dalton decision hurt more despite his massive mistake against the Bears. For now, the Eagles seem confident McKee can lead them when Jalen Hurts isn’t on the field with the team, so they’ll keep rolling with him.