Eagles Predicted to Cut Ties With $42 Million NFL All-Pro

If you didn’t know exactly who Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was before last Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round showdown in the snow against the Los Angeles Rams … you could be forgiven for thinking he was a much younger man.

Slay sure didn’t seem like a 34-year-old — essentially a senior citizen in NFL years — as the 12-year veteran and 6-time Pro Bowler racked up 6 tackles and 3 pass deflections in a 28-22 win. He just seemed like the best cornerback on the field that day, and likely will be again when the Eagles host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26.

Even with that type of production, Bleacher Report thinks Slay might be on the chopping block in the offseason because he’s owed $16 million in salary in 2025, making him a prime candidate to be a salary cap casualty.

From Bleacher Report: “Philadelphia now has a young core in place with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Both have put together strong rookie seasons and will allow the Eagles to have a relatively cheap secondary for the next few seasons … The Eagles could clear $4.3 million by cutting (Slay) after June 1. It’s not a ton of money, and they’d be losing a talented player, but it’s one of the few moves they have in their arsenal.”

Slay One of NFL’s Elite Cornerbacks Since 2010s

After earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State in 2012, Slay was a second round pick (No. 36 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL draft, where he became a full time starter in his second season and earned his lone NFL All-Pro nod and first Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he led the NFL with 8 interceptions.

Slay was traded from the Eagles to the Lions in March 2020 and signed a 3-year, $50 million contract extension the same day he was traded. He re-upped with the Eagles on a 2-year, $42 million contract extension in March 2023.

For all the wear and tear Slay has put his body through, he’s been incredibly durable. He’s never played less than 12 games in a season, with 177 career regular-season games and 167 starts. Slay’s 160 career pass deflections are tops among active NFL players and he also has 28 career interceptions and 5 career defensive touchdowns.

There’s also the possibility Slay might just retire if the Eagles win the Super Bowl — he has $110.1 million in career earnings through the 2024 season.

Eagles Have 2 of NFL’s Top Young Cornerbacks

Mitchell and DeJean — a first round pick and second round pick in 2024 — established themselves as 2 of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks as rookies. While the current defensive setup allows Slay and DeJean on the field at the same time with DeJean playing the nickel corner spot, it’s hard to see his development being held up much longer.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond put DeJean on his list of the “Biggest Steals” from the 2024 NFL draft.

“DeJean is one of the big contributors (along with first-round corner Quinyon Mitchell) to the massive improvement in Philadelphia’s pass defense that is ranked third after falling to 31st last season when they were a major cause of the team’s late-season collapse,” Diamond wrote on November 27.