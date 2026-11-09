The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the NFL world with a trade on Monday, following their Week 9 loss against the New York Giants.

The fact that the Eagles made a trade was far from surprising. Having just two wins over nine weeks, the Eagles were expected to make a handful of moves.

But out of all of the names linked to the Eagles’ trade block, Jordan Davis wasn’t one of them. However, he’s the first to go from Philadelphia on the eve of the deadline. Davis is a homegrown player for the Eagles, who just re-signed with the team under one year ago. Plus, Davis became a captain ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Now, he’s going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a haul of high-upside picks. Not long after the trade was revealed, the Eagles sent a message to the veteran defensive tackle.

Eagles Release Official Statement On Jordan Davis Trade

“We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago. He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a world championship in 2024.

His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character. We wish Jordan nothing but continued success.”

Since 2022, Davis has contributed to the Eagles’ defense. He became a full-time starter for the defensive line during his second season.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2024, Davis produced 27 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and one QB hit that season. Last season, Davis had what many considered to be a true breakout year. He registered 72 tackles, six hits on the QB, and 4.5 sacks.

After signing a major extension during the 2026 offseason, Davis has been having a down year statistically. Through nine games, he posted 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Despite the down production, the Jacksonville Jaguars still believe that Davis could be a valuable contributor for them this season.

Davis leaves the 2-7 Eagles for the 6-2 Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Eagles scoop up a first-round pick, along with a future second-round pick, amid a down year for the organization.