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Eagles Release Official Statement On Jordan Davis Trade

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles during an interview after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the NFL world with a trade on Monday, following their Week 9 loss against the New York Giants.

The fact that the Eagles made a trade was far from surprising. Having just two wins over nine weeks, the Eagles were expected to make a handful of moves.

But out of all of the names linked to the Eagles’ trade block, Jordan Davis wasn’t one of them. However, he’s the first to go from Philadelphia on the eve of the deadline. Davis is a homegrown player for the Eagles, who just re-signed with the team under one year ago. Plus, Davis became a captain ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Now, he’s going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a haul of high-upside picks. Not long after the trade was revealed, the Eagles sent a message to the veteran defensive tackle.

Eagles Release Official Statement On Jordan Davis Trade

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago. He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a world championship in 2024.

His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character. We wish Jordan nothing but continued success.”

Since 2022, Davis has contributed to the Eagles’ defense. He became a full-time starter for the defensive line during his second season.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2024, Davis produced 27 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and one QB hit that season. Last season, Davis had what many considered to be a true breakout year. He registered 72 tackles, six hits on the QB, and 4.5 sacks.

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 16: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to a play during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After signing a major extension during the 2026 offseason, Davis has been having a down year statistically. Through nine games, he posted 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Despite the down production, the Jacksonville Jaguars still believe that Davis could be a valuable contributor for them this season.

Davis leaves the 2-7 Eagles for the 6-2 Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Eagles scoop up a first-round pick, along with a future second-round pick, amid a down year for the organization.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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