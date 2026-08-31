Eagles Reunion With 8,592-Yard Pass Catcher is ‘On The Table’: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles might have their 53-man roster finalized, but they could definitely still add some talent to the team.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always been a guy looking for the next great deal. It was a bit of a surprise that Roseman did not make any trades during training camp, though.

Even without a move, it doesn’t mean Roseman isn’t looking for players. In fact, he might turn to a familiar face to help the Eagles at a critical position.

Philadelphia Eagles Might be Getting Ready for a Reunion

PHLY Eagles reporter EJ Smith shared that he has been told a reunion is on the table for the Birds. Smith said former tight end Zach Ertz might be in play to sign.

“Who might that player to be named later be? Zach Ertz has a chance to fill the Eagles’ void at tight end with a potential return on the table, according to league sources. Nothing is imminent as the 35-year-old is nearing the nine-month mark of recovery from a scary knee injury suffered on Dec. 7, but Ertz would welcome a return to the Eagles for his 14th season. He was cleared for football activities earlier this month, although the nine-month benchmark coming next week is often a timeline teams will abide by when assessing a player coming off an ACL tear. The fit would make sense, too. Ertz, who had 50 catches for 504 yards in 13 games last year, would be able to play behind Goedert as another receiving option in the room or step into a more featured role if Goedert misses time. Adding Ertz would also buy time for second-round rookie Eli Stowers to develop behind the scenes with the added benefit of another mentorship figure in place for the 23-year-old.”

Ertz was a second-round pick of the Eagles, won a Super Bowl in 2017, and was selected to three Pro Bowls. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders in his 14-year NFL career. In 181 career games, Ertz has caught 825 passes for 8,592 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Could the Eagles Bring Back Zach Ertz in 2026?

The Eagles currently have Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Stowers, and E.J. Jenkins as their tight ends. They could use another good receiver in that room.

Mundt is more of a blocker, and Jenkins is more of a key reserve. Stowers needs another year to develop as a tight end before being a starter or backup.

Bringing back Goedert and Ertz together would be a dream for Eagles fans, as the two were great together earlier in Goedert’s career. Ertz is still playing at a high level and can contribute right away.

This is the reunion everyone has been talking about for months now. It’s getting closer to being a potential reality in the City of Brotherly Love.