Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles added Zach Ertz to the practice squad, with the expectation that he would get elevated for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Although the Ertz reunion rumors have been flying since August, the Eagles were slapped with an unfortunate injury situation at the tight end position.

The rookie Eli Stowers was sent to the injured reserve ahead of Week 1. The starter, Dallas Goedert, suffered a knee injury during Week 2, and he’s expected to miss multiple weeks of action, with or without landing on the IR.

Sean Mannion’s offense will now have to rely on the veteran Ertz to help the Eagles’ passing game moving forward.

Eagles Reveal Early Plan For Zach Ertz Before Week 3 vs Bears

“We’ll use this practice week and see what it is moving forward,” Mannion told reporters on Wednesday, regarding the plan for Ertz against the Bears.

“We’re excited to add him. A little dink at the position, unfortunately. Dallas went out, but Zach has a lot of history with the organization. We’re excited to bring him in and use the week to see what his role here will look like.”

The Eagles have a group of players at tight end who excel in different areas. They like Johnny Mundt for his blocking. EJ Jenkins has a role on special teams. With Ertz, he established himself as a quality route-runner and catcher throughout his NFL career.

“Obviously, he’s a very comfortable pass-catcher. He’s had a really strong track record in that area,” Mannion added.

Ertz suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 NFL season, so it’s going to take some time for him to fully get back into game shape. The Eagles are looking forward to seeing where he’s at when he gets back on the field for Monday Night Football against the Bears.