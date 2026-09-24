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Eagles Reveal Early Plan For Zach Ertz Before Week 3 vs Bears

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Washington Commanders v New York Giants
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 03, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles added Zach Ertz to the practice squad, with the expectation that he would get elevated for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Although the Ertz reunion rumors have been flying since August, the Eagles were slapped with an unfortunate injury situation at the tight end position.

Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The rookie Eli Stowers was sent to the injured reserve ahead of Week 1. The starter, Dallas Goedert, suffered a knee injury during Week 2, and he’s expected to miss multiple weeks of action, with or without landing on the IR.

Sean Mannion’s offense will now have to rely on the veteran Ertz to help the Eagles’ passing game moving forward.

Eagles Reveal Early Plan For Zach Ertz Before Week 3 vs Bears

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 13: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“We’ll use this practice week and see what it is moving forward,” Mannion told reporters on Wednesday, regarding the plan for Ertz against the Bears.

“We’re excited to add him. A little dink at the position, unfortunately. Dallas went out, but Zach has a lot of history with the organization. We’re excited to bring him in and use the week to see what his role here will look like.”

Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Eagles have a group of players at tight end who excel in different areas. They like Johnny Mundt for his blocking. EJ Jenkins has a role on special teams. With Ertz, he established himself as a quality route-runner and catcher throughout his NFL career.

“Obviously, he’s a very comfortable pass-catcher. He’s had a really strong track record in that area,” Mannion added.

New York Giants v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders acknowledges the crowd during pregame prior to the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Ertz suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 NFL season, so it’s going to take some time for him to fully get back into game shape. The Eagles are looking forward to seeing where he’s at when he gets back on the field for Monday Night Football against the Bears.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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