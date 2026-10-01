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Eagles Reveal Plan At Safety vs Los Angeles Rams

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Andrew Mukuba
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Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.

Finding stability at the safety position is proving to be a challenge for the Philadelphia Eagles so far.

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba had a strong summer, but their first three showings of the 2026 NFL season haven’t been promising.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Kalif Raymond #14 of the Chicago Bears runs for 41 yards to score a touchdown against Andrew Mukuba #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Going into Week 3, many wondered if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had any tricks up his sleeve. Inserting Michael Carter into the mix was one of his ideas.

The Eagles continued to struggle in the secondary during their Week 3 loss against the Chicago Bears. So far, it seems like the team isn’t going to make any major changes.

Eagles Reveal Plan At Safety vs Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Marcus Epps #1 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

When Vic Fangio met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, he revealed that the plan will stay the same for the time being.

“Vic Fangio said the plan all week was to rotate Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II. He said that will continue,” Cayden Steele of NJ.com reported.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Andrew Mukuba #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On paper, Mukuba did well against the bears with nine tackles, which came second to Zack Baun, who led the team.

Epps was just behind Quinyon Mitchell with five total tackles. Michael Carter finished the game with four tackles, three of them solo. None of the safeties contributed to any pass deflections. Coverage continued to be an issue, while Epps had some missed tackles.

Cooper DeJean And Kenny Moore Plans

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Eagles spent the summer toying with the idea that Cooper DeJean could play some safety.

While Fangio won’t rule out that idea entirely, he certainly isn’t there yet. For the time being, DeJean will continue his normal role in the slot at cornerback.

As for Moore, he just got the call-up. After the Dallas Cowboys attempted to poach him, the Eagles elevated Moore. Soon, we’ll see if that calls for immediate playing time or not.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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