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Eagles Star Assigns Blame For Busted Play vs Bears

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Riq Woolen #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Outside of Quinyon Mitchell, the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary had a rough night against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Despite facing a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum, the Eagles didn’t have any answers to the Bears’ passing game.

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The result? Giving up 247 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Bears scored 27 points on Philadelphia’s defense.

One of the most frustrating plays of the night was a connection between Keenum and Kalif Raymond.

At the time, it was a one-possession game during the third quarter. Keenum’s pass was off target, but there wasn’t an Eagle in sight to make the play.

The instant replay was a bad look for the safety, Andrew Mukuba, who lost his footing from a distance. Some reviewing the film suggested that Cooper DeJean made a mistake.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Riq Woolen #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did Mukuba a favor and absolved him of wrongdoing from a coverage aspect. Fangio wouldn’t place blame on one guy, but noted that there was a miscommunication between DeJean and the veteran cornerback, Riq Woolen.

Shortly after, reporters caught up with Woolen, who took accountability for the mistake.

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GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 20: Riq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Said he didn’t hear the call, thought they were in zone, and should have been in man on WR Kalil Raymond,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

It certainly wasn’t Woolen’s strongest night as an Eagle, but the one mistake didn’t make or break the Eagles’ performance against the Bears. It was all bad.

Riq Woolen Will Bounce Back

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Riq Woolen #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Not many will question the veteran cornerback at this time.

Since suiting up for the Eagles for the first time against the Washington Commanders in early September, Woolen has done a great job for the Eagles’ secondary.

Through the first two weeks, the safety duo has caught a lot of heat. The cornerbacks on the outside have been under a totally different umbrella.

Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell have been putting together an excellent showing so far this season. While Woolen’s mistake was a highlight of Monday’s loss in Chicago, the Eagles won’t lose any confidence in him.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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