Eagles Star Assigns Blame For Busted Play vs Bears

Outside of Quinyon Mitchell, the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary had a rough night against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Despite facing a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum, the Eagles didn’t have any answers to the Bears’ passing game.

The result? Giving up 247 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Bears scored 27 points on Philadelphia’s defense.

One of the most frustrating plays of the night was a connection between Keenum and Kalif Raymond.

Play

At the time, it was a one-possession game during the third quarter. Keenum’s pass was off target, but there wasn’t an Eagle in sight to make the play.

The instant replay was a bad look for the safety, Andrew Mukuba, who lost his footing from a distance. Some reviewing the film suggested that Cooper DeJean made a mistake.

On Wednesday, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did Mukuba a favor and absolved him of wrongdoing from a coverage aspect. Fangio wouldn’t place blame on one guy, but noted that there was a miscommunication between DeJean and the veteran cornerback, Riq Woolen.

Shortly after, reporters caught up with Woolen, who took accountability for the mistake.

“Said he didn’t hear the call, thought they were in zone, and should have been in man on WR Kalil Raymond,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

It certainly wasn’t Woolen’s strongest night as an Eagle, but the one mistake didn’t make or break the Eagles’ performance against the Bears. It was all bad.

Riq Woolen Will Bounce Back

Not many will question the veteran cornerback at this time.

Since suiting up for the Eagles for the first time against the Washington Commanders in early September, Woolen has done a great job for the Eagles’ secondary.

Through the first two weeks, the safety duo has caught a lot of heat. The cornerbacks on the outside have been under a totally different umbrella.

Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell have been putting together an excellent showing so far this season. While Woolen’s mistake was a highlight of Monday’s loss in Chicago, the Eagles won’t lose any confidence in him.