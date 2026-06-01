The Philadelphia Eagles‘ NFC East rivals are making a decision that feels like a year in the making. The New York Giants will host Odell Beckham Jr. for a workout just days after Gunner Olszewski suffered an Achilles injury.

With Olszewski expected to miss the 2026 NFL season, the Giants need help in the wide receiver room, as well as the special teams department. Beckham has experience on both fronts.

The 33-year-old wideout hasn’t played since his 2024 run with the Miami Dolphins. That year, Beckham saw the field for nine games. He caught just nine passes for 55 yards, scoring zero touchdowns.

Eagles Rival Makes Odell Beckham Jr. Decision—Why It Matters

Over the past year, Beckham has been making his desire to return to the Giants obvious. He attempted to publicly convince the team to grab him for the 2025 season, but the Giants didn’t go that route.

Even after an injury to the star pass-catcher Malik Nabers, the Giants continued to roll without a nostalgia-driven move. This time around, they don’t seem to believe it will hurt them to try and get what they can out of their former superstar.

From an Eagles perspective, the Beckham workout is something to keep an eye on. For starters, this is a player who used to find plenty of success against their secondary.

But beyond that, the Eagles could soon be in the market for a depth wideout, as the AJ Brown saga could reach its final destination as early as Monday, June 1.

With the key deadline finally coming on Monday afternoon, Brown is expected to be moved, with the New England Patriots shaping up to be the favorites for now.

Odell Beckham Jr’s History vs Eagles

During his career with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr has faced the Eagles nine times.

The first meeting between Beckham and the Eagles occurred on October 12, 2014. The star wideout caught just two passes for 28 yards.

Two months later, on December 28, 2014, Beckham came away with 12 catches, which generated 185 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, Beckham totaled 732 yards and six touchdowns against the Eagles throughout his Giants career. He found the most success against the Eagles over any other NFC East team during his Giants run.

Should The Eagles Keep Tabs On Odell Beckham?

The Giants aren’t guaranteed to sign Beckham after his workout.

If they decide to move on and target more of a special teams-friendly addition, but word of mouth is that Beckham looked decent, would the Eagles be wise to give him a look?

There’s no harm in working somebody out, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

For starters, Beckham has a concerning injury history on top of the fact that he hasn’t played in over a year. During the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl LVI victory, Beckham suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham played 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, after missing the 2022 season. He was released by Baltimore after the season concluded. In Miami, Beckham started the year injured. After playing in just nine games, he was let go.

Secondly, the Eagles were linked to Beckham for a moment during the 2022 season. Head Coach Nick Sirianni addressed the rumors publicly, making it clear that he was confident in their group at the time. Beckham remained a free agent.

There could always be a change of heart later on, but if the Eagles didn’t have interest in 2022, it’s hard to imagine they’ll strongly consider Beckham four seasons later.