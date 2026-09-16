Leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles were frequently linked to the veteran tight end Zach Ertz for a possible reunion.

After the Eagles took care of business against the Washington Commanders, those rumors and assumptions about Ertz haven’t faded.

However, the ex-Eagles tight end was recently listed as a better fit with the Washington Commanders, according to Bleacher Report.

Eagles Rival Gets Linked As Biggest Threat To Land Zach Ertz

“Rather than enter a pivotal Week 2 clash against the Dallas Cowboys with an underwhelming tight end situation, it would behoove the Commanders to reunite with former starter Zach Ertz,” BR’s Alex Kay wrote.

“Although the 13-year veteran remains unsigned, he could still provide a major boost to this offense without needing much time to get brought up to speed.”

The Commanders are the latest team to employ Ertz. In 2025, Ertz appeared in 13 games with the Commanders. He was their No. 1 tight end on the depth chart and racked up 504 yards and four touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury.

They had a successful two-year run with Ertz, but haven’t attempted to bring him back just yet. As Ertz remains available, it seems Washington could be a threat to sign him.

Where Are The Eagles At?

The Eagles have four tight ends on the roster, with one of their guys on the injured reserve. The rookie Eli Stowers will miss a handful of games after his disappointing summer.

As for Johnny Mundt and EJ Jenkins, they are backing up Dallas Goedert.

Ertz’s former backup is thriving after posting a two-touchdown game against the Commanders and leading the offense in receiving yards, but the Eagles could use some insurance for Goedert.

Ertz would instantly become the best route-runner and catcher behind Goedert. While Mundt holds value in the blocking game, the Eagles would gain another weapon with Ertz in the fold. The veteran tight end’s future should be sorted sometime soon.