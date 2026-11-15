Eagles Fans Roast A.J. Brown After ‘Disgusting’ Performance in Germany

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the great trades in NFL history when they sent a 1st-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown before the 2022 season.

In return, the Eagles got the 4 best seasons of Brown’s career, which included four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 3 NFL All-Pro selections, and 2 Super Bowl appearances, including one win.

Trading Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 1st-round pick before the 2026 season might now go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history — for the Patriots.

That’s because Brown has seemed like an entirely different player, and was never worse than in a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday in Week 10, in which Brown dropped passes, looked generally lost, and was ultimately forced out of the game with a hamstring injury.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 5-5. Brown has missed 6 games due to injuries and has 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns in the 4 games he’s played in, including 2 receptions for 27 yards against the Lions.

Did we mention he’s getting paid $29 million this season on a 3-year, $96 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season?

“Nah those Eagles fans had every right to troll AJ Brown man,” Bears Show Yo wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “This is honestly just a disgusting fall off.”

Eagles Fans, Pats Fans Light Up A.J. Brown

Brown, who essentially forced his way out of Philadelphia, was spared no quarter online during and after the loss to the Lions.

“AJ Brown can’t even get open by one foot — it’s like having N’Keal Harry back,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons — possibly the most famous Patriots fan — wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“The only, and I mean ONLY consolation about this AJ Brown trade, is that the Eagles got our 2028 1st and not our 2027,” Patriots fan Brandon Carney wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “We can get this right by next year to an extent. But this season is over.”

“AJ Brown with Patriots is on pace for: Career low yards/game, Career low catches, Career high drops/game,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas R. Petersen wrote on his official X account.

Part of Brown’s exit from Philadelphia came after his repeated complaints about playing with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I’m just glad to see Jalen Hurts not holding AJ Brown back anymore,” Eagles fan Sean Green wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Eagles Having Miserable Season Without Brown

Eagles fans lighting up Brown online seems like a pretty clear-cut case of “misery loves company” … because Eagles fans are miserable.

The Eagles are in a much-needed bye in Week 10 and are 2-7 after losing 7 straight games — a stretch in which they not only lost Hurts for the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs, but also saw NFL All-Pro right offensive tackle and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Lane Johnson retire after 4 games.

There was also the matter of a mini fire sale before the NFL trade deadline that saw the Eagles trade away 2-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens for a 2nd-round pick and trade $78 million defensive tackle and 2023 1st-round pick Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 1st-round pick and 2028 2nd-round pick.