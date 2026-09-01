Eagles Add 25-Year-Old CB After Ravens Stint

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to add the cornerback Robert Longerbeam to their team after they finalized the initial 53-man roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are bringing on the defensive back via the practice squad. He is officially signed alongside the wide receiver Danny Gray, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, and the running back Jaydon Blue.

“Baltimore was very high on Longerbeam, a former 6th-round pick, but had to waive him because of a very deep CB room. He chose to look for a team where he had a better chance to get on the field,” the NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on Tuesday, September 1.

“The Eagles had been quietly canvassing the league for another CB in recent weeks, and now sign one in Robert Longerbeam, who is fully healthy after suffering a torn patellar tendon last season,” Schultz added.

Robert Longerbeam’s NFL Career

The 25-year-old cornerback landed in the NFL after his run at Rutgers.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was drafted No. 212 overall.

Coming out of college, NFL.com noted that he was considered a “culture” player at Rutgers. Although he is considered undersized by NFL standards, he was credited for having “good burst” and “on-ball production.”

During the 2026 NFL preseason, Longerbeam recorded eight tackles and one pass deflection. Due to the Ravens’ current secondary situation, Longerbeam did not make the team’s final cuts.

At cornerback, the Eagles officially have six players on the initial 53-man roster. The depth chart includes Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo, and Mac McWilliams.