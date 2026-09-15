Ex-Eagles QB Delivers Honest Analysis On Jalen Hurts vs Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles debuted their new offense against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and came out with a win.

Sean Mannion’s first attempt at coaching Jalen Hurts and the offense left the former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski calling it a good, not great, showing.

A Jalen Hurts Assessment

“I thought he was fine,” Jaworski said of the starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

It was really a classic Hurts game. Take what the defense gives him, and take care of the ball.

Hurts threw 25 passes and completed 14 of them for 203 yards. He posted a 122.2 passer rating.

While questionable offensive line play had Hurts under plenty of pressure, getting sacked three times during the game, Hurts took care of the football. There were zero fumbles and zero interceptions. Hurts tossed for three touchdowns.

The Sean Mannion Verdict

As far as Sean Mannion goes, Jaworski saw promise. He believes it was a careful approach to the game, which clearly did just enough to win the game.

“I’ll be honest, I thought it was a very conservative approach, and I could totally understand why. First game, new team, first time this group has been together in a real live game. A lot of things going, the bulls are flying, and you just don’t know what to expect,” he explained.

“I thought it was a conservative approach. Only 10 first downs in the game—that’s shocking with this kind of talent—but I thought the game tempo and play-calling was very good. Week 1, you’re very careful of what you put in a gameplan sheet. You’re very careful about play-calling.”

Jaworski is confident that over time, Mannion and the Eagles will click and starting getting more aggressive. After posting 24 points against the Commanders, Philadelphia will get a chance to put their offense to the test against the rebuilding Tennessee Titans.

“I thought it was good, not great. I think we’ll see as time goes on, when Sean Mannion really understands game pressure, game coaching, and how to deal with the players with the game pressure on, I think he’ll be much better,” he concluded.