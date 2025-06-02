Former Eagles Super Bowl Champion Corner Makes Final Decision On Playing Future

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a very impressive Super Bowl victory against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But today an announcement came through concerning one of the key players of the team’s original Super Bowl victory after the 2017 season, which granted them their very first Lombardi Trophy.

Ronald Darby, one of the starting corners in the the team’s defeat of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, has announced his retirement.

Another retirement: Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZC9RqbSqqv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ronald Darby Hanging Up His Boots After A Decade In The NFL

Ronald Darby had a strong, under-the-radar career in the NFL. Few corners have a full decade-long stint in the National Football League – the majority of which was as a starter, and even fewer of the ones who do get spoken about less than Darby.

Coming out of the second round of the draft back in 2015, Darby played two seasons as CB2 with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Eagles for a third round pick (and receiver, Jake Matthews).

An excellent 2017 Super Bowl-winning season was followed by a less stellar 2018, which was then followed by an even less strong 2019 that saw him receive just a 45.9 grade from Pro Football Focus (well below average).

This – and the Eagles trading for Lions All-Pro – Darius Slay, made Darby redundant in Philadelphia by early 2020, which lead him signing in Washington on just a 1 year, $3 million “prove it” deal.

And prove it he did, as the Broncos swooped up the former Florida State man and gave him a 3 year, $10 million deal as he played two seasons in Colorado.

A journeyman corner at heart, Darby’s career featured incredible highs and disappointing lows (on the field), but he is certainly one of the most under-appreciated, but noteworthy players in Eagles’ franchise lore.

What Does The Eagles Cornerback Room Look Like In 2025?

Interesting, is probably the best way to put it.

Second year pros, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are undeniably studs, and both look set to have high level careers for years to come. But after Slay’s release this offseason, it is not entirely clear who will take over the CB2, outside corner spot outside Mitchell.

Former fourth round pick, Kelee Ringo, seems to have the inside track on the job, but it is far from entirely his to lose.

Former New York Giant, Adoree’ Jackson, signed with the Eagles in the offseason, presumably to provide some bona fide competition for Ringo at the position.

Moreover, 2022 undrafted free agent, Tristin McCollum – who remains on the roster – played over double the amount of snaps on defense than Ringo did in 2024, signalling that perhaps he might also indeed be a contender for the job.

Indeed, with the addition of second round rookie, Andrew Makuba, the Eagles may even decide to try DeJean on the outside and push Makuba out to the slot.