The Philadelphia Eagles have no doubt about where they stand at the top of the depth chart when it comes to the tight end position. As expected, Dallas Goedert is No. 1 on the Week 1 depth chart.

Beyond that, the Eagles are listing Johnny Mundt as the primary backup, which was the expected case throughout training camp.

The rookie Eli Stowers is third, but does it actually matter in his case?

Eagles Rookie Faces Difficult Projection Before Week 1 vs Commanders

Despite the current state of the Week 1 depth chart, an Eagles insider projects that Stowers could still find himself in street clothes against the Washington Commanders.

Although Stowers enters the week ahead of EJ Jenkins on the depth chart, Brandon Lee Gowton believes that Jenkins is “more likely to be active.”

“If I’m projecting the Week 1 inactives, I think it might be Payton, Stowers, Micah Morris, Markel Bell (if still injured) or Willie Lampkin (if Bell is healthy), and Mac McWilliams,” Lee-Gowton wrote. “They’ll need one or two more inactives if they make any temporary practice squad elevations.”

A Tough Summer For Stowers

The 23-year-old tight end entered a tough situation in Philadelphia.

After getting selected in the second round (No. 54 overall), Stowers was seen as the successor to Goedert, who is on a short-term deal.

By bringing Goedert back, that took off some pressure from Stowers to win the starting job right away, but his quiet camp caused him to slip to No. 3 on the depth chart. He might start as a redshirt for Philadelphia, despite being a high-end pick.

Eli Stowers’ NCAA Run

Stowers played at Texas A&M, New Mexico State, and Vanderbilt. Over the past two seasons, he played in 25 games for Vanderbilt.

In 2024, Stowers caught 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns. During his final season in 2025, Stowers caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns.