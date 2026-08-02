As the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense goes through growing pains, one of the most disappointing developments early on has been the lack of discussion surrounding the first-round rookie wide receiver, Makai Lemon.

While the offense has reportedly had a difficult stretch throughout the first few training camp sessions that had reporters in attendance, at least a few offensive players have stood out and made an impact.

For the wide receiver group, it’s been the obvious candidates DeVonta Smith and the trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks. As far as Lemon goes, he’s had a quiet start.

Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon Gets Concerning Analysis

“I’ve yet to see any kind of ‘wow’ factor with Lemon,” Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote in his observations on August 1.

“He didn’t look very fast on a vertical target where the ball landed in front of him. Not sure if that incompletion was an overthrow or if he simply didn’t get to where Hurts was expecting him to be.”

Seeing as though Lemon is a rookie, he deserves time to get settled. However, after missing a large chunk of minicamp and OTAs due to a hamstring issue, the lack of pop through the first week of training camp is still slightly disappointing, especially considering the Eagles drafted him so high.

“Ultimately, I think the Eagles are putting Lemon in a tough spot as a rookie. They really need him to be ready to contribute in a significant way as a rookie,” Brandon Lee Gowton continued. “To this point, I’m not ready to say I feel good about his chances in that regard. Of course, plenty of time for that to change between now and Week 1.”

Makai Lemon’s Journey To The Eagles

The 22-year-old wide receiver just wrapped up a three-year run at USC.

When he was a freshman, Lemon appeared in just nine games. He caught six passes for 88 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 2024, Lemon appeared in 12 games for the Trojans. He started in half of those matchups, catching 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

During his third and final season at USC, Lemon started all but one of the 12 games he played. Lemon established his first-round value by racking up 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles spent their 20th pick on Lemon. He is expected to serve a notable role in year one, as the Eagles made big changes to the offense by adding a new coordinator and cutting ties with the All-Pro wideout, AJ Brown.