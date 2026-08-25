With just one game left on the 2026 NFL preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Eagles could enter the regular season without seeing their first-round rookie Makai Lemon in any game action.

However, one Eagles insider predicts that he’ll squeeze his way into the preseason finale on Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon Gets Intriguing Prediction vs Bengals

On the social media platform X, PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski was asked if he thinks Lemon will play. After answering “yes,” the insider added a prediction.

“Very briefly, [though]. Force-feed him a target or 2, let him catch a ball, get him out,” Kempski said.

Just something simple to allow the former USC star to get his feet wet in the pros after missing plenty of time throughout the offseason.

Makai Lemon’s Battle With Setbacks

Dating back to OTAs, Lemon was dealing with a hamstring-related setback.

After he suffered his first injury, Lemon sat out for the entire short run of mandatory minicamp. Although Lemon was healthy enough to suit up for training camp from the jump, he couldn’t stay healthy and on the field.

The Eagles went two preseason weeks without seeing their highest-drafted rookie in any game action. After Lemon returned in a limited fashion in joint practices last week, Monday’s practice was the first time he suited up for a full session in weeks.

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“I feel like it was definitely tough,” Lemon said of his recovery.

“I’m real competitive, and I never want to be away from this game. Me knowing that, the hamstring again, I’m just making sure I take the right precautions. I’m learning from it so it doesn’t happen again.”

Ideally, the Eagles get Lemon on the field for Friday’s finale. Barring any setbacks, Lemon seems to be in good shape and trending towards being ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Washington Commanders.