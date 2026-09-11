Heading into the Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles rookie Eli Stowers was facing a possible absence.

Lately, the tight end has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which has limited him in practice leading up to Week 1.

Eagles Rookie Makes Promising Announcement for Commanders Game

When Stowers met with the media on Friday, September 11, the tight end told reporters that he is feeling optimistic about playing on Sunday.

While that’s the expectation from Stowers’ side, the Eagles haven’t confirmed their players’ availability just yet.

“I’ve gotten into practice, and I’m doing well,” Stowers said. “I believe [I’m playing], that’s the plan.”

If Stowers is activated to suit up, he’ll get a chance to make his NFL debut.

“I’m super excited. Just to get back onto the field and play in the first regular-season game, it’s a blessing, and I’m excited,” Stowers added.

Eli Stowers’ Tough Offseason

Being a second-round pick, Stowers was viewed as a potential day-one contributor for the Eagles.

With all eyes on him at training camp, Stowers didn’t exactly help his case. The rookie struggled to stand out among the tight end group throughout the summer.

With the depth chart released, Stowers is listed as No. 3 behind Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt. Nick Sirianni and the team could adjust their view on Stowers with time, but so far, it seems the rookie could be in a very limited role to begin the season, even if he’s healthy.