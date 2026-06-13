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Philadelphia Eagles’ Rookie QB Lands Bad Prediction

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: A Philadelphia Eagles helmet is pictured during the football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Despite being a mid-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback Cole Payton isn’t getting favorable predictions when it comes to cracking the team’s final 53-man roster.

Following the Eagles’ two-day mandatory minicamp, Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr predicted what the final roster could look like.

Right away, the quarterback’s room was projected to exclude Payton.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Rookie QB Lands Bad Prediction

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Cole Payton of the North Dakota State Bison throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“There’s little reason Payton should be on this team, other than he was a fifth-round pick,” Kerr wrote on June 12.

“The Eagles have moved on from Day 3 quarterbacks before, including last season with Kyle McCord. They could do the same with Payton, who has not been performing well this spring.”

Since it’s still early in the offseason, and training camp hasn’t taken place just yet, Payton should be given the benefit of the doubt. It’s difficult to stand out right away before getting into any real live action.

At the same time, he’s facing an uphill battle, considering the other names who are in the mix for Philadelphia beyond Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ Quarterback Competition

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Cole Payton #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The head coach, Nick Sirianni, confirmed there was going to be a quarterback competition during the preseason in 2026.

It’s not for Hurts’ job, rather the backup spot. While Payton wasn’t really in mind for anybody during that statement from Sirianni, he shouldn’t be counted out by default.

“We’re rotating there at the two spot,” Sirianni told reporters this week.

“I’m not ready to say anybody is anything, as far as positions. We don’t have to make any determinations there. What Andy [Dalton] and Tanner [McKee] have been doing every day is rotating with the twos, and both are getting in a lot of work.”

McKee and Dalton were both projected to make the final roster. On a slightly positive note for Payton, neither of those guys is off to a strong start this offseason.

Cole Payton’s Journey To The Eagles

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Cole Payton of the North Dakota State Bison throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Payton committed to playing his college ball at North Dakota State. Payton was the second QB drafted to the Eagles from NDSU, coming 10 years after Carson Wentz.

After five seasons at North Dakota State, Payton entered the NFL Draft.

He left the NCAA after appearing in 52 games. Payton completed 70.3% of his passes for 3,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Eagles selected Payton with the 178th overall pick (5th round).

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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