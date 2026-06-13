Despite being a mid-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback Cole Payton isn’t getting favorable predictions when it comes to cracking the team’s final 53-man roster.

Following the Eagles’ two-day mandatory minicamp, Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr predicted what the final roster could look like.

Right away, the quarterback’s room was projected to exclude Payton.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Rookie QB Lands Bad Prediction

“There’s little reason Payton should be on this team, other than he was a fifth-round pick,” Kerr wrote on June 12.

“The Eagles have moved on from Day 3 quarterbacks before, including last season with Kyle McCord. They could do the same with Payton, who has not been performing well this spring.”

Since it’s still early in the offseason, and training camp hasn’t taken place just yet, Payton should be given the benefit of the doubt. It’s difficult to stand out right away before getting into any real live action.

At the same time, he’s facing an uphill battle, considering the other names who are in the mix for Philadelphia beyond Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ Quarterback Competition

The head coach, Nick Sirianni, confirmed there was going to be a quarterback competition during the preseason in 2026.

It’s not for Hurts’ job, rather the backup spot. While Payton wasn’t really in mind for anybody during that statement from Sirianni, he shouldn’t be counted out by default.

“We’re rotating there at the two spot,” Sirianni told reporters this week.

“I’m not ready to say anybody is anything, as far as positions. We don’t have to make any determinations there. What Andy [Dalton] and Tanner [McKee] have been doing every day is rotating with the twos, and both are getting in a lot of work.”

McKee and Dalton were both projected to make the final roster. On a slightly positive note for Payton, neither of those guys is off to a strong start this offseason.

Cole Payton’s Journey To The Eagles

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Payton committed to playing his college ball at North Dakota State. Payton was the second QB drafted to the Eagles from NDSU, coming 10 years after Carson Wentz.

After five seasons at North Dakota State, Payton entered the NFL Draft.

He left the NCAA after appearing in 52 games. Payton completed 70.3% of his passes for 3,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Eagles selected Payton with the 178th overall pick (5th round).