When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback position, Jalen Hurts typically gets all of the attention for obvious reasons.

This offseason has called for a lot of Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton talk as well. Meanwhile, the rookie Cole Payton is off to a quietly impressive start.

After the first day of Eagles training camp in South Philly, Payton received plenty of praise from reporters in attendance for what he put on display.

Philadelphia Eagles Rookie QB Turns Heads At First NFL Training Camp

“Cole Payton has been impressive each practice I’ve seen from the offseason to today,” 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks reported on July 29. “Just had a really nice pass to Covey deep.”

After the same throw, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation wrote: “Cole Payton with a downfield TD to Britain Covey to end practice. The Eagles’ rookie QB isn’t afraid to attempt some difficult throws.”

One more from NJ.com’s Cayden Steele: “Eagles rookie QB Cole Payton has a live arm. He had a few impressive throws at the end of practice.”

Payton still has a lot to prove, but he was surprisingly one of the most-talked-about players from Wednesday’s practice. For a rookie quarterback, that’s not always a great thing, considering growing pains tend to go on display and become the talk of the complex, but that’s not the case this time around.

Cole Payton’s NFL Path

Payton attended the familiar North Dakota State for his college ball. He spent five seasons at NDSU, winning two FCS National Championships.

The Eagles selected Payton with the 178th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, making him a fifth-rounder. Payton joined the battle to become Jalen Hurts’ backup.

With plenty of experience ahead of him, Payton has an uphill battle to win the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Andy Dalton is a former Pro Bowl quarterback, while Tanner McKee has been with the team for a few seasons, including spending the past season as the primary backup.

Anything can happen throughout training camp, and Payton seems to be off to a strong start with an impressive day one.