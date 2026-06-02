When the Philadelphia Eagles took the field for OTAs on Tuesday, June 2, the rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon was not a part of the action.

While the Eagles haven’t detailed the reason behind the wideout’s lack of participation in the session, Lemon was seen sporting a sleeve on his right leg.

Tuesday’s session was just the first time this offseason that Lemon was known to be dealing with some sort of setback.

Eagles Rookie WR Makai Lemon Dealing With Mysterious Setback

Even the slightest setback would cause any player on the Eagles to sit out during OTAs. After all, the practices are considered voluntary.

After the Eagles wrap up OTAs (conclusion is scheduled for June 4), the team will have a few days off before returning to the field for a mandatory two-day minicamp, which takes place on June 9 and 10.

The hope is that Lemon will get a chance to participate then, since it will be the final time the rookie will get to work in an organized setting with the team before the Eagles fire up training camp in late July/early August.

Makai Lemon’s First NFL Season

The Eagles selected Lemon with the 20th overall pick in 2026.

The star rookie lands with the organization after he spent three seasons playing at USC. In 2024, Lemon caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns with the Trojans.

Last year, Lemon started 11 out of 12 games for USC and caught 79 passes. The star receiver totaled 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now, Lemon is joining the Eagles with expectations of having a key role in 2026.

With the Eagles cutting ties with AJ Brown on Monday, June 1, Lemon could become the second or third key option for quarterback Jalen Hurts in his first season.