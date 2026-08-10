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Eagles Rumors: Ex-Patriots Player Heads To Philly For Training Camp

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Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice
Getty
TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After the New England Patriots cut ties with the veteran defensive lineman Davi Blay, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to give him a shot.

According to CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz, the Eagles are signing Blay.

“The #Eagles are signing defensive lineman David Blay, a source tells
@CBSSports. Pennsylvania native who was a starter at the University of Miami last season. Before Miami, was an all-conference selection at Louisiana Tech. Had 6.5 sacks for Louisiana Tech in 2024,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Louisiana Tech v Arkansas

GettyFAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 23: Taylen Green #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball during the first half of a game past David Blay #90 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Eagles had the day off from training camp after a busy week. With players outside of the building, the team hosted a handful of prospects for a tryout.

Blay was among that group. The Eagles also gave a look to the running back Ja’Quinden Jackson and the edge rusher Tarron Jackson, who previously played 21 games for the Eagles, having two different stints with the team.

David Blay’s Football Career

USF v Miami

GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive lineman David Blay Jr. #11 of the Miami Hurricanes pushes Byrum Brown #17 of the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old is a Pennsylvania-born defensive lineman who played at three different schools.

He started at West Chester University, where he recorded 39 tackles and 5.0 sacks over two seasons. In 2022, Blay transferred to Louisiana Tech.

With the Bulldogs, Blay totaled 16 tackles in his first 10 games. During his second season, he had 46 tackles with 6.5 sacks. Blay had 10.5 tackles for a loss. He transferred for his final season in 2025.

Over his final 13 games in college, Blay started 10 matchups. He combined for 28 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, but did not register a sack. He also had one pass deflection.

The Patriots brought on Blay, having him on board for the start of training camp. Now that he’s been waived, Blay will be picked up by the Eagles, who will give him a shot.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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