Eagles Rumors: Ex-Patriots Player Heads To Philly For Training Camp

After the New England Patriots cut ties with the veteran defensive lineman Davi Blay, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to give him a shot.

According to CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz, the Eagles are signing Blay.

“The #Eagles are signing defensive lineman David Blay, a source tells

@CBSSports. Pennsylvania native who was a starter at the University of Miami last season. Before Miami, was an all-conference selection at Louisiana Tech. Had 6.5 sacks for Louisiana Tech in 2024,” Zenitz wrote on X.

On Sunday, the Eagles had the day off from training camp after a busy week. With players outside of the building, the team hosted a handful of prospects for a tryout.

Blay was among that group. The Eagles also gave a look to the running back Ja’Quinden Jackson and the edge rusher Tarron Jackson, who previously played 21 games for the Eagles, having two different stints with the team.

David Blay’s Football Career

The 23-year-old is a Pennsylvania-born defensive lineman who played at three different schools.

He started at West Chester University, where he recorded 39 tackles and 5.0 sacks over two seasons. In 2022, Blay transferred to Louisiana Tech.

With the Bulldogs, Blay totaled 16 tackles in his first 10 games. During his second season, he had 46 tackles with 6.5 sacks. Blay had 10.5 tackles for a loss. He transferred for his final season in 2025.

Over his final 13 games in college, Blay started 10 matchups. He combined for 28 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, but did not register a sack. He also had one pass deflection.

The Patriots brought on Blay, having him on board for the start of training camp. Now that he’s been waived, Blay will be picked up by the Eagles, who will give him a shot.