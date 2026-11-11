Eagles Rumors: Howie Roseman Will Stay Silent On Jordan Davis Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles struck the most surprising blockbuster trade around the NFL trade deadline in 2026.

Since Howie Roseman’s front office was encouraged to enter seller’s mode, he was expected to move a handful of players on expiring deals.

Instead, Roseman made one big move. He sent Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a first- and second-round pick.

It was a shocking move. So, of course, fans want to hear about the logic behind the decision from the man who made the move himself.

However, they might have to wait a while. Roseman is not planning to hold a post-trade-deadline press conference.

Howie Roseman won’t have a post-Jordan Davis trade and NFL trade deadline news conference with reporters, per usual. #Eagles GM was made available last month after the Cam Jurgens move (but not since the announcement that Jalen Hurts had season-ending blood clots in his lungs). via Jeff McLane, The Inquirer

Howie Roseman Will Stay Silent On Jordan Davis Trade

Although Roseman struck the most shocking trade of the deadline, most are pleased with his decision to acquire high-end picks for a player who was certainly underperforming while on his new massive contract.

Jordan Davis was rewarded for a breakout season in 2025, and he wasn’t close to matching the pace of that production throughout his first nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season. It’s been a season full of disappointment for the Eagles, and Davis’ shortcomings contributed to that.

While Davis is a tough loss for the locker room–considering he was a captain of the team–the Eagles watched Howie Roseman make one of those hard business decisions. He’ll likely have to answer for it publicly in due time, but Roseman will stay out of the spotlight for now.