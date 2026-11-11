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Eagles Rumors: Howie Roseman Will Stay Silent On Jordan Davis Trade

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Defensive tackle Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles struck the most surprising blockbuster trade around the NFL trade deadline in 2026.

Since Howie Roseman’s front office was encouraged to enter seller’s mode, he was expected to move a handful of players on expiring deals.

Instead, Roseman made one big move. He sent Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a first- and second-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with DeVonta Smith #6 prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was a shocking move. So, of course, fans want to hear about the logic behind the decision from the man who made the move himself.

However, they might have to wait a while. Roseman is not planning to hold a post-trade-deadline press conference.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Howie Roseman won’t have a post-Jordan Davis trade and NFL trade deadline news conference with reporters, per usual.

#Eagles GM was made available last month after the Cam Jurgens move (but not since the announcement that Jalen Hurts had season-ending blood clots in his lungs). via Jeff McLane, The Inquirer

Howie Roseman Will Stay Silent On Jordan Davis Trade

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GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: General manager Howard Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Although Roseman struck the most shocking trade of the deadline, most are pleased with his decision to acquire high-end picks for a player who was certainly underperforming while on his new massive contract.

Jordan Davis was rewarded for a breakout season in 2025, and he wasn’t close to matching the pace of that production throughout his first nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season. It’s been a season full of disappointment for the Eagles, and Davis’ shortcomings contributed to that.

While Davis is a tough loss for the locker room–considering he was a captain of the team–the Eagles watched Howie Roseman make one of those hard business decisions. He’ll likely have to answer for it publicly in due time, but Roseman will stay out of the spotlight for now.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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