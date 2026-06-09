When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback room, Jalen Hurts is typically the obvious pick for people to place under the most pressure in most situations.

While the argument can be made for Hurts to be under pressure during the 2026 NFL season, his job isn’t going to be in jeopardy at any point before September.

So, heading into mandatory minicamp this week, one of Hurts’ backups, Tanner McKee, has been listed as the quarterback under the most pressure heading into the two-day, mandatory minicamp this week.

Eagles Rumors: Which Jalen Hurts Backup Is Facing The Most Pressure?

Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr painted McKee’s offseason so far in a bad light.

“McKee hasn’t been great in these OTA sessions open to the media,” Kerr wrote.

“Andy Dalton has been taking the majority of the QB2 reps in those sessions. “McKee is the QB2 of this team until he isn’t, meaning he could be traded this summer. The Eagles won’t be keeping four quarterbacks, and it’s tough to justify wasting a roster spot on a fourth quarterback. Someone is going to be on the move, and McKee has the most trade collateral since he’s on the last year of his rookie deal.”

A Make-Or-Break Offseason For McKee

The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick out of Stanford has had a lot of buzz surrounding his name since joining the Eagles in 2023.

Although McKee has hardly played, he was often viewed as a potential trade piece for teams in need of a quarterback. Some have even pounded the table for him to play amid the Eagles’ offensive struggles over the past year.

However, value is down for McKee. Between his struggles during the Eagles’ final game against the Washington Commanders during the 2025 NFL season, and now his reported struggles during the team’s OTA sessions, there is more pressure than excitement for the young backup.

At this stage of his career, he has played in six games (two starts). During the two starts, McKee went 1-1. Throughout his career, he completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Andy Dalton’s Upcoming Run With The Eagles

It’s hard to place Dalton under as much pressure as McKee simply because the league knows much more about the veteran quarterback.

Dalton has 15 years of experience under his belt, with nearly one decade of those seasons being the face of a franchise on the Cincinnati Bengals.

At this point, Dalton is a qualified backup with plenty of experience.

Last season, Dalton started one game for the Carolina Panthers. He went 25-37, throwing for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Eagles acquired Dalton back in March for a 2027 seventh-round pick. There’s no guarantee he permanently jumps McKee for QB2 on the depth chart, but it certainly seems like a possibility, making the battle one to keep an eye on this summer.