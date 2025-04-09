4-Time All-Pro DB Sends Bold Message on Joining Eagles: ‘Yeah, It’d Be Special’

Justin Simmons isn’t trying to be coy — he’s making his preferences known.

Currently a free agent, the All-Pro safety has yet to find a new team — but he’s clear about one thing: He wants to play for a winner.

In an April 8 appearance on Kay Adams’ show “Up & Adams,” Simmons spoke about which teams he’s interested in joining. He mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles multiple times.

“Philly just winning it last year? Yeah, it’d be special,” Simmons said about the possibility of playing for the reigning World Champions.

Adams asked Simmons how much the presence of current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who worked with Simmons for three years when both were with the Denver Broncos, matters.

“Yeah, it really does,” Simmons replied. “Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you’re getting out of me and I know exactly what I’m getting out of him. I’ve been in the system.”

Justin Simmons Expands on His Desire to Play for the Philadelphia Eagles

Play

Fangio’s isn’t the only familiar face for Simmons in Philadelphia. He also worked with Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker in Denver.

With the Eagles trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

“There’s some nuances that I know Vic likes and Christian Parker likes,” Simmons added. “I think I can really help in that area. Obviously, moving on from C.J. and what he’s poured into that city is big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going on with (Reed) Blankenship and the rest of the supporting cast there.”

Over his eight-year career, Simmons has racked up some pretty impressive stats. To date, he has 30 interceptions, 64 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and over 500 combined tackles. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors every season from 2019 through 2023, solidifying his status as one of the premier DBs in the league.

Simmons led all safeties in interceptions in 2022 with six, despite missing a few games due to injury. His durability was also a trademark, as he played every defensive snap for Denver from 2018 through 2020.

Now approaching the twilight of his career, he’s looking to sign with a contender.

“I want to go to the best situation, and I want to go to a team that’s going to win. So, we’ll see what that looks like,” he added.

Eagles Could Use Veteran DB With Gardner-Johnson Gone

Beyond raw statistics, Simmons’ leadership both on and off the field has earned him widespread respect. He was the Broncos’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award multiple times due to his extensive community involvement.

After spending a lone year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, Simmons is ready for an organizational reset. Even at 31, he remains an intriguing option for Philly, with his football IQ, range and ball skills all aging gracefully.

Currently one of the top available free agents remaining, Simmons is no longer in his physical prime, but his coverage skills and positional flexibility can definitely still elevate a secondary.

Simmons would also fill a leadership void in a Philadelphia locker room that is transitioning from the Fletcher Cox/Jason Kelce era into a new generation. His reputation for professionalism, mentorship and calm under pressure would greatly benefit younger Eagles defenders like Blankenship and Sydney Brown, among others.

The Eagles have prided themselves on building a culture of accountability and competitiveness under head coach Nick Sirianni, and Simmons fits that mold perfectly. We’ll see if GM Howie Roseman has any interest.