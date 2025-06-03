Eagles Playmaking DB Named Team’s Most ‘Expendable’ Trade Chip

Sydney Brown is entering Year 3 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he may already be facing an uphill battle when it comes to securing playing time.

Injuries have limited him in each of his first two seasons, and Philly’s recent selection of Andrew Mukuba could wind up making Brown expendable. Some analysts already think he is.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed one player every team should trade, and for Philadelphia, he chose Brown.

“Pro Football Focus went so far as to list Brown as a potential breakout candidate for the Eagles in 2025. There’s just one thing standing between Brown and that breakout, however—rookie safety Andrew Mukuba, who the Eagles took in Round 2 of the 2025 draft,” Davenport wrote on June 3, adding:

“If Mukuba wins the training camp battle, Brown (who was drafted before defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got to Philadelphia) could become expendable. But much like recently traded edge-rusher Bryce Huff, just because the Super Bowl champions don’t have a use for Brown doesn’t mean another team won’t.”

A Look Back at Brown’s Time With the Eagles

Drafted in the third round (66th overall) of the 2023 draft, Brown quickly showcased his playmaking abilities. As a rookie, he played 14 games with six starts, finishing with 45 total tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble, three pass deflections and a memorable 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

His momentum, however, was halted by a torn ACL Week 18 against the New York Giants, sidelining him for the Eagles’ playoff run and the start of the 2024 season.

After months of rehabilitation, Brown returned to action Week 7 of his 2024 campaign. He wound up appearing in 11 regular-season games, contributing seven tackles, two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. Despite limited playing time, he was part of the Eagles’ dominant defense that led the team to a Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, there’s a reason Brown is being discussed as a trade candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Trade Sydney Brown if He Loses Favor With DC Vic Fangio

When Vic Fangio was hired as Philly’s defensive coordinator in January of 2024, things changed for the Eagles’ defense. Fangio is known for his preference for versatile safeties, and he was not part of the coaching staff when Brown was drafted.

With the addition of Mukuba and the emergence of Reed Blankenship, Brown’s chances for a starting role are pretty slim.

Philly also has Lewis Cine, Tristin McCollumn and Andre’ Sam on the depth chart. The Eagles’ emphasis on building a defense tailored to Fangio’s system may lead them to consider trading Brown to a team where his skills and experience could be a better fit. The Chicago Bears are one team that makes sense, with veteran safety Kevin Byard on the last year of his contract. The Minnesota Vikings could also use some depth at safety.

A trade would not only give Brown with a fresh start, it would also allow the Eagles to acquire further assets that align with what Fangio is looking for. We’ll see if it happens, or whether they decide to keep him around.