Saquon Barkley Given Little Reason For Concern Despite Ankle Check-Up

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for yet another run at a championship after the team crashed out in the NFC Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers last February despite being a fairly heavy 5.5-point favorite ahead of the game.

Much of the chatter has circulated around the passing game, which has faced much criticism over the past couple of years; especially in light of the departure of All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown, who was sent to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first round draft pick.

But another tenet of the offense that head coach Nick Sirianni will want to see improve is on the ground. Saquon Barkley saw substantial regression in 2025 after putting up a monstrous 2,005 yards rushing in 2024, along with 13 rushing touchdowns.

However, the Eagles will have gotten a bit of a scare on Thursday during practice when a trainer was forced to come over from the sidelines and examine Barkley’s ankle. The 29-year old never went into the medical tent and stayed on the field, but even when he resumed standing he had his left cleat off.

“During the last period Saquon Barkley was getting his left ankle checked out by a trainer. He never went to the tent but still has his cleat off.” NBCS Philly’s Dave Zangaro posted on X on Thursday.

Should Eagles Fans be Worried About Barkley’s Ankle?

At this point there is no major reason for concern regarding Barkley’s health with regards to the ankle check-up. However, a pattern does start to emerge regarding Barkley’s continuous back and forth with ankle problems over the course of his career.

Barkley suffered ankle sprains in 2019, 2021 and 2023 – all of which had him spend 3-4 games on the sidelines apiece. 2021’s injury occurred on his left ankle, whilst the other two were on his right, so there is no indication that it is a recurring injury as such on one particular part of his body.

That said, outside of a freak ACL tear back in 2020, the former Penn State product has only missed due to ankle sprains since being drafted with the second overall pick back in 2018. Even going back to his college days, Barkley’s only missed games due to injury were as a freshman in 2015 where he suffered – you guessed it – a high ankle sprain.

So when it comes to The Bronx native’s ankles, there is always some reason to be weary and cautious. But as of now, it does not appear that there are any clear reasons to be troubled by the situation.