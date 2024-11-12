Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Enjoys Unprecedented Week 10

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley finally claimed his first victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a memorable matchup on Nov. 10, 2024. Despite Barkley’s undeniable talent, his journey to overcoming the Cowboys has been surprisingly elusive, making this win particularly significant for the young star. Known for his explosive speed, agility, and power, Barkley has consistently been among the most exciting players in the league. But he’s had his share of struggles when facing Dallas, a team that’s often managed to contain his dynamic style.

In 10 games against the Cowboys since his 2018 rookie season, Barkley has logged a mere 581 yards and three touchdowns. And while his performance this time around — in Eagles Midnight Green — was eerily similar to that of his last with the Giants, the win remains unprecedented.

Victory Over Cowboys Marks a Milestone for Saquon Barkley

This victory over the Cowboys is not only a milestone for Barkley personally but also a boost for the Eagles, who benefit from his ability to break through tough defenses. Despite their mid-ranked defense, Dallas is no slouch, with a reputation for being fast, physical, and disciplined, a style that has challenged Barkley in the past.

But this time, Barkley broke through, logging 66 rushing yards and one catch for 12 yards. Production-wise, it wasn’t the 100+ yard games that Barkley had grown accustomed to, but he contributed to a much-needed divisional win for Philadelphia — extending its win streak to four games.

Eagles fans hope this is the start of a new trend—one where Barkley becomes a consistent force against their division rivals. Finally conquering the Cowboys marks an important step in his career and bodes well for the Eagles’ playoff aspirations.

After 10 losses as a Giant, Saquon Barkley gets his first win over the Cowboys. And he does it as an Eagle. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wLicVi4Smd pic.twitter.com/PPjHgaqonW — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) November 11, 2024

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley on Pace for Career NFL Season in 2024

Now seven years removed since the New York Giants selected him 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Barkley is on pace for his best season ever. He’s currently averaging a career-high 110.1 yards per game, and should he keep that up, he could finish with close to 2,000 rushing yards.

According to Pro Football Reference, though eight games, Barkley has already surpassed 1,000 total scrimmage yards through eight games. He needs only nine more rushing yards versus the Washington Commanders on Nov. 17 to top 1,000.

Barkley’s season-high game came in Week 7 versus his former Giants team. He’s enjoyed two multiple-touchdown games versus the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Saquon Barkley Tips Helmet to ‘Important Message’ from Eagles’ RBs Coach

Before the 2024 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton had an important message he wanted Barkley to hear.

Having been around the block for several years, both at the college and pro levels, Singleton, 48, has scouted plenty of players with the gift of greatness. But Barkley is the highest-rated running back Singleton has ever had the pleasure of scouting.

And after being released by New York in such a public manner (on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”), Singleton knew it was vital Barkley know that.

“I think they need to know that,” Singleton told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think they need to know the confidence that I have in them. I think with him, it was maybe something he needed to hear. Maybe something he believed but maybe had just a little doubt. I just wanted to make sure he knew I felt that way about him. I think that when a player knows his coach has faith in him and all that and truly believes he’s one of the best players, he can start to respond that way.”

It was a conversation that Barkley will always remember.

“I’ll never forget it, to be honest,” Barkley said.

Barkley believes his timing — landing with Singleton and the Eagles — couldn’t be better. “Yeah, perfect timing. Everything happens for a reason, that’s for sure.”