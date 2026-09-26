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Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Doubts Make Tank Bigsby Intriguing Fantasy Pickup

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The fantasy football world is taking a good look at Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby after seeing NFL Week 2 play out.

With game day quickly approaching, Bigsby was recently dubbed a top fantasy football pickup in the NFL, according to Bleacher Report.

The Case For Picking Up Bigsby

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GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

“It’s worth scooping up Eagles backup Tank Bigsby even if Barkley is in line to face the Chicago Bears. Chicago won’t have quarterback Caleb Williams, and if the Philly gets up early, it may look to grind things out on the ground,” Kristopher Knox wrote.

“Chicago has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.”

Tank Bigsby’s Season So Far

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a run during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles haven’t seen much out of their backup running back early on.

To be fair, Bigsby was out-snapped by Will Shipley in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. The opportunities simply weren’t there.

In Week 2, the Eagles allowed Bigsby to lead the team in carries, as they dealt with concerns for Saquon Barkley.

On the ground, Bigsby took on 13 carries for 33 yards. He reached the end zone during the first half. In the receiving game, the Eagles attempted to get him involved, but he caught just two passes for five yards.

It’s an underwhelming start, but Bigsby is coming off a strong summer and a promising first season with the Eagles. Last year, Bigsby averaged 5.9 yards per carry (344 total yards and two touchdowns). They just haven’t figured out the ground game yet.

The Latest On Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles clearly won’t bench a healthy Saquon Barkley for Bigsby, but the star rusher is dealing with a stinger. The expectation is that Barkley will play on Monday against the Chicago Bears. There is a chance he could still be limited, giving Bigsby a shot.

However, Bigsby does have injury concerns of his own. The veteran running back missed Thursday’s action with an abdominal injury. He returned on Friday, which is a sign he could avoid missing action in Week 3. Even if Bigsby doesn’t have his breakout game in Chicago, he’s worth stashing.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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