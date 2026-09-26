Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Doubts Make Tank Bigsby Intriguing Fantasy Pickup

The fantasy football world is taking a good look at Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby after seeing NFL Week 2 play out.

With game day quickly approaching, Bigsby was recently dubbed a top fantasy football pickup in the NFL, according to Bleacher Report.

The Case For Picking Up Bigsby

“It’s worth scooping up Eagles backup Tank Bigsby even if Barkley is in line to face the Chicago Bears. Chicago won’t have quarterback Caleb Williams, and if the Philly gets up early, it may look to grind things out on the ground,” Kristopher Knox wrote.

“Chicago has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.”

Tank Bigsby’s Season So Far

The Eagles haven’t seen much out of their backup running back early on.

To be fair, Bigsby was out-snapped by Will Shipley in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. The opportunities simply weren’t there.

In Week 2, the Eagles allowed Bigsby to lead the team in carries, as they dealt with concerns for Saquon Barkley.

On the ground, Bigsby took on 13 carries for 33 yards. He reached the end zone during the first half. In the receiving game, the Eagles attempted to get him involved, but he caught just two passes for five yards.

It’s an underwhelming start, but Bigsby is coming off a strong summer and a promising first season with the Eagles. Last year, Bigsby averaged 5.9 yards per carry (344 total yards and two touchdowns). They just haven’t figured out the ground game yet.

The Latest On Saquon Barkley

The Eagles clearly won’t bench a healthy Saquon Barkley for Bigsby, but the star rusher is dealing with a stinger. The expectation is that Barkley will play on Monday against the Chicago Bears. There is a chance he could still be limited, giving Bigsby a shot.

However, Bigsby does have injury concerns of his own. The veteran running back missed Thursday’s action with an abdominal injury. He returned on Friday, which is a sign he could avoid missing action in Week 3. Even if Bigsby doesn’t have his breakout game in Chicago, he’s worth stashing.