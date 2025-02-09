Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon: Relationship Timeline

Saquon Barkley is not married, but he will soon have a wife. He is engaged to marry his girlfriend Anna Congdon.

That’s according to an exclusive report by People Magazine on February 2, which confirmed the big news with Barkley. According to People, Barkley and Congdon already have two kids together.

Barkley is playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about Saquon Barkley’s girlfriend and now-fiancee Anna Congdon:

Saquon Barkley Says His Girlfriend Anna Congdon Helps Him ‘Be the Athlete I Am’

Barkley opened up about his girlfriend to People.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” he told the magazine.

“She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.”

Barkley added to People, “And it’s a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we were raised it and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they’re over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

Saquon Barkley & Girlfriend Anna Congdon Share a Son & Daughter Together

According to TODAY, Barkley and Congdon were college sweethearts at Penn State.

Their kids are named Jada and Saquon Jr., the site reports.

“And now we got a 6-year-old who’s about to be seven, who knows it all already, and then our son who’s all into toys and trucks and cars and he’s just a boy. He likes fighting, he likes playing football. So we cherish all those moments,” he told People.

Of Jada, Barkley told NJ.com, “I’m going to make sure she never has any worries in life, but I’m also going to show her that you have to work for everything in your life. I want to be the best role model and father I can be in her life.”

Barkley told the New Jersey news site, “That’s my everything.”

“I go out there and sacrifice my body every single day for my daughter,” he told that site, which reported that he had her name on his cleats.

“I always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is going to be off of me,” Barkley said of Jada, who was born in 2018, according to an NFL Film.

In 2025, the Eagles shared a video showing Barkley doing a pre-game handshake with Jada. Barkley has shared pictures of his daughter on his X page.

The Players Tribune released a message from Jada to her dad. It says:

“Hi Daddy, it’s Jada. I’m so excited for your big game! Yeah! I really, really, really hope you win. And Daddy, I’m really thankful that you’ve been caring for your whole family and I know you’re gonna win. But if you don’t, that is okay! I will always, always love you… Our whole family would always love you no matter what you do. I love you so much Daddy for taking care of me, SJ, and mommy. Big blessings. I love you, Daddy! Bye!”