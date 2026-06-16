Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line battled with injuries and struggles.

After helping Saquon Barkley put together a historic 2024 season, the Eagles’ struggles up front caused the most dangerous run game to take a hit in the following year.

A lot can change over the course of an offseason, but so far, some key stars in the trenches are showing signs of getting the Eagles’ run game back on the right path.

Saquon Barkley Gets Great News Before Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation recently noted 13 winners from OTAs and mandatory minicamp this offseason.

Out of the 13 listed, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Markel Bell all appeared on the list with some praise from the Birds Insider.

“Jurgens took all of the first-team center reps. Good to see he wasn’t hampered at all,” BLG wrote.

“Speaking about his health situation following his stem cell treatment in Colombia, Jurgens seems to be in a good place both mentally and physically.”

While there is still caution tape on Dickerson’s name regarding the health aspect, it was noted that Dickerson didn’t have to “manage” for spring practice reps.

As for the rookie third-rounder Bell, he was credited for stepping in for an absent Lane Johnson and looking like a primary backup when the Pro Bowler was back.

Saquon Barkley Gears Up For Year 3 With The Eagles

Barkley’s regression in 2025 felt inevitable.

After rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season, shattering his career-high, history strongly suggested Barkley wasn’t going to rush for 2K again.

In 16 games, Barkley took on 280 carries for 1,140 yards. He went from averaging 5.8 yards per carry to just 4.1. Barkley reached the end zone seven times, compared to 13 in 2024.

As a whole, the Eagles averaged 116.9 yards per game on the ground. They ranked 18th in the NFL after finishing second behind the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

While Barkley is one of the most prolific running backs in the game, proving himself to be a creator, the Eagles have established an identity of having such a strong front that they can make any running back look good.

When the two identities combined, they made magic. With better health in the cards, the Eagles could hit their stride in the ground game again.