Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Makes Strong AJ Brown Statement

The Philadelphia Eagles still have AJ Brown on the roster, despite the countless trade rumors that have hit the net over the past year.

While NFL insiders have remained consistent in keeping the narrative of a trade eventually going down alive, nobody within the Eagles’ building has talked negatively about their disgruntled teammate.

The star running back, Saquon Barkley, made it clear that will always be the case personally.

Saquon Barkley Addresses AJ Brown Saga After OTA Session

“You’re going to have a hard time getting me to say anything bad about AJ Brown,” Barkley said at Philadelphia’s voluntary OTAs. “I’m a big fan of AJ Brown. One of my really good friends. One of my favorite teammates I’ve ever been around. [I] respect him as a man. But this is a business. It’s the NFL. If I’m not here, if Jalen’s not here, whoever’s not here—the show goes on. That’s how the NFL operates.”

Although Eagles players have been loose with talking about Brown, speaking as if there is a strong possibility he won’t be with the team anymore, nobody takes it too far. Clearly, Brown has developed some strong relationships in the building.

Unfortunately, they aren’t strong enough to salvage the situation. With OTAs in play, Brown’s absence was expected. If he’s not around for the team’s mandatory minicamp on June 9, that will be another strong sign that his time in Philadelphia is wrapping up.

Barkley hasn’t been around since the beginning of the AJ Brown era in Philadelphia, but he was a part of the most prominent season for the team.

During the 2024 NFL season, Barkley took on 345 carries for 2,005 yards. He scored a career-high 13 touchdowns. In the postseason, Barkley rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 163 yards and two touchdowns during the Eagles’ playoff run. The duo helped the Eagles secure the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.