After watching Saquon Barkley put together one of the best single-seasons for a running back in NFL history during the 2024 season, the Eagles saw a down year for their backfield in 2025.

A regression seemed inevitable, considering the circumstances. Barkley was just the ninth player in NFL history to reach the 2,000-yard mark. It was the first time a player had done it in four years.

But even after the expected regression, the Eagles aren’t viewed as a top top five rushing unit heading into the 2026 NFL season.

According to Bleacher Report, the Eagles’ top duo in the backfield ranks sixth.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby Slighted On NFL Rushing Duo List

“Entering his age-29 campaign, Barkley could see a slight decline in touches after Bigsby flashed potential as his primary backup last season,” BR’s Moe Moton wrote. “Philly Voice’s Geoff Mosher thinks the latter could see an increase in snaps this year.

“Entering his age-25 campaign, Bigsby may be only scratching the surface of his potential. With more touches, he could be one of the league’s top No. 2 running backs by the end of the 2026 term.”

A down year for Saquon Barkley is still a quality run for most backs in the league. In 2025, Barkley rushed for 1,140 yards on 280 carries. He scored seven times on the ground.

The Eagles initially believed in a one-two punch with Barkley and AJ Dillon, but the former Green Bay Packers running back had just 12 carries in 2025. The Eagles made an early-season trade to pick up Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they rushed him 58 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

It took some time for the Eagles to focus on Bigsby, but his 5.9 yards per carry was hard to overlook by the end of the year. The 23-year-old seems to have a bright future ahead of him as Barkley’s top backup.

The Duos Ahead Of Barkley-Bigsby

The Detroit Lions (Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco) rank fifth. It was noted that Gibbs being a “more dynamic pass-catcher” than Barkley was the simple factor that kept the Eagles out of the top five.

The Atlanta Falcons (Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson) ranked fourth, the New Orleans Saints (Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara) ranked third, the Chicago Bulls (Ex-Eagle D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai) ranked second, while the Los Angeles Rams (Kyren Williams and Blake Corum) topped the list.

Although their duo sits outside of the top five, the Eagles will have a strong shot at seeing that ranking improve in 2026. After a season full of setbacks in the trenches, better health will be a difference-maker for Barkley. As for Bigsby, he simply needs more touches.