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Eagles RBs Trending In Right Direction Before Bears Game

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Gathering for the first practice of Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield clearly took some hits.

While Saquon Barkley was suited up, his veteran backup, Tank Bigsby, had the afternoon off.

Listed with an abdominal injury, Bigsby was out for the session. As for Barkley, his stinger resulted in the running back being considered limited.

On Friday, the Eagles held their second session of the week before heading into the weekend.

Eagles RBs Trending In Right Direction Before Bears Game

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley #26 warm up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The team hasn’t released the practice statuses just yet, but the backfield seems to be trending in the right direction.

Saquon Barkley was suited up and ready to roll for the second straight day.

As for Bigsby, he was back in uniform and suited up, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Eagles’ Backfield Needs To Improve

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles clearly have the right personnel in the backfield, but they have to do a better job, along with the offensive line, moving forward.

In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, Barkley carried the ball 15 times. He ended up totaling 83 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The veteran running back busted out a 42-yard pickup to put the Eagles in the red zone.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles fist bump against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As for Bigsby, he had a quiet opener. The Eagles rolled him out for limited snaps, and he was out-carried by the third-stringer Will Shipley.

In Week 2, Barkley took on just four carries for nine yards. He went out of the game early–and although he returned during the second half–Barkley was officially pulled from the game not long after.

Bigsby led the way for the Eagles’ run game by taking on 13 carries for 33 yards. He reached the end zone for the first time this year, contributing to the Eagles’ 24-20 victory over the Titans.

Final playing statuses for Week 3 on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears are unclear, but the backfield seems to be moving in a good direction from an availability standpoint. The Eagles have a few more days to figure it out.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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