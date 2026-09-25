Gathering for the first practice of Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield clearly took some hits.

While Saquon Barkley was suited up, his veteran backup, Tank Bigsby, had the afternoon off.

Listed with an abdominal injury, Bigsby was out for the session. As for Barkley, his stinger resulted in the running back being considered limited.

On Friday, the Eagles held their second session of the week before heading into the weekend.

Eagles RBs Trending In Right Direction Before Bears Game

The team hasn’t released the practice statuses just yet, but the backfield seems to be trending in the right direction.

Saquon Barkley was suited up and ready to roll for the second straight day.

As for Bigsby, he was back in uniform and suited up, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Eagles’ Backfield Needs To Improve

The Eagles clearly have the right personnel in the backfield, but they have to do a better job, along with the offensive line, moving forward.

In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, Barkley carried the ball 15 times. He ended up totaling 83 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The veteran running back busted out a 42-yard pickup to put the Eagles in the red zone.

As for Bigsby, he had a quiet opener. The Eagles rolled him out for limited snaps, and he was out-carried by the third-stringer Will Shipley.

In Week 2, Barkley took on just four carries for nine yards. He went out of the game early–and although he returned during the second half–Barkley was officially pulled from the game not long after.

Bigsby led the way for the Eagles’ run game by taking on 13 carries for 33 yards. He reached the end zone for the first time this year, contributing to the Eagles’ 24-20 victory over the Titans.

Final playing statuses for Week 3 on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears are unclear, but the backfield seems to be moving in a good direction from an availability standpoint. The Eagles have a few more days to figure it out.