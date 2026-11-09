Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Schedule News From NFL for Week 11 vs Steelers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Joe Milton III #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

After another loss, the Philadelphia Eagles found out that one of their future games is getting flexed out of a later spot.

When the Eagles were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 22, for Week 11, they were set to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the game is getting flexed out.

Flex: A Week 11 schedule change with the Jaguars-Giants moving to 4:25 p.m. ET, and Steelers-Eagles to 1 p.m. ET. via Schefter on X

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Eagles and the Steelers are going to start at 1 PM ET, while the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars move to the 4:25 spot.

Eagles Are Struggling In 2026

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In recent years, the Eagles have gotten used to being a team to watch.

Typically, they are the ones taking over later slots to get into primetime, but this season is a different story.

After the Eagles fell short against the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 9, they dropped their seventh game in a row. They are now 2-7 on the season and haven’t won since September.

While the Eagles were rumored to be a flex candidate out of Sunday Night Football for Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, the league kept the game in place. The Week 11 decision will mark the first time the Eagles see a schedule change this year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Eagles News

More Heavy on Eagles News ↓