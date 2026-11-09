Eagles Get Schedule News From NFL for Week 11 vs Steelers

After another loss, the Philadelphia Eagles found out that one of their future games is getting flexed out of a later spot.

When the Eagles were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 22, for Week 11, they were set to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the game is getting flexed out.

Flex: A Week 11 schedule change with the Jaguars-Giants moving to 4:25 p.m. ET, and Steelers-Eagles to 1 p.m. ET. via Schefter on X

The Eagles and the Steelers are going to start at 1 PM ET, while the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars move to the 4:25 spot.

Eagles Are Struggling In 2026

In recent years, the Eagles have gotten used to being a team to watch.

Typically, they are the ones taking over later slots to get into primetime, but this season is a different story.

After the Eagles fell short against the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 9, they dropped their seventh game in a row. They are now 2-7 on the season and haven’t won since September.

While the Eagles were rumored to be a flex candidate out of Sunday Night Football for Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, the league kept the game in place. The Week 11 decision will mark the first time the Eagles see a schedule change this year.