With the way the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season has played out so far, they are becoming candidates to lose their primetime spots.

Last week, rumors started flying about the team potentially losing its Sunday Night Football spot in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

With more interesting games going down, it seems the NFL considered an early-season flex.

Eagles Get Schedule Update Before Facing Dallas Cowboys

“The NFL gave thought to moving the 1:00 PM start between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns into that SNF slot before ultimately keeping Eagles-Commanders instead, according to the Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe,” wrote Bleeding Green Nation.

The Eagles don’t have to worry about taking the field earlier in two Sundays. The primetime slate is reportedly here to stay.

Eagles vs Commanders: Week 8

Obviously, this game isn’t a big draw.

Considering the NFC East has once again established itself as the NFC Least, having two teams from the division duke it out when they are the only game on is a tough sell.

The Commanders are off to a 1-4-1 start to the season. Although they just got their star quarterback back on the field, their top wideout, Terry McLaurin, suffered a season-ending setback this week.

As for the Eagles, they have a crowded injury report, which includes many names on offense. Jalen Hurts missed last week’s game and is now expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

The Eagles won their first two games (one against the Commanders) and haven’t won since. In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Eagles aren’t selling anybody championship hopes for their club.

Before the Eagles get to DC in two weeks, they’ll host the Dallas Cowboys on their own field on Monday Night Football.