Sean Mannion Announced Change After Eagles Preseason Dud

The Philadelphia Eagles got rocked in their first preseason game of the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the 24-7 loss, the Eagles struggled offensively for all four quarters. They finished with 159 total yards, six first downs, and went 0-for-9 on third down.

All eyes are now on Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to see how he responds after a poor debut in his role. Mannion has a plan for the second game with a quick change-up.

Sean Mannion Making Change for Second Eagles Preseason Game

Mannion spoke with the media for the first time since the game. He said communication was good, but he is going to make a quick change on where he will be on game day.

“Our staff did a great job. The communication was clear. We didn’t have any substitution issues. We didn’t have any, you know, play calls get jacked up where, you know, we got caught with them substituting late or anything like that. I thought the lines of communication were clear. I was happy with how the quarterbacks were able to get us in and out of the huddle. We weren’t really up against the play clock at all, so I was happy with that. Yeah, I’m planning on calling the next game from the booth. I think it’s an opportunity to get a feel for both. And then go from there. But it was, you know, that’s been the plan all along. I think it’ll be an interesting perspective, but, you know, I think for this preseason, an opportunity to kind of experience”

For the first preseason game, Mannion called the plays from the sidelines. He will test the booth in the second matchup to see which works better for him.

The other coordinators are in different areas. Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay is on the field, while defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is in the booth.

Sean Mannion Will Be Heading to The Booth For Eagles’ Second Game

This will be Mannion’s first major decision as offensive coordinator. Many other NFL coordinators are facing the same dilemmas in the first two games of the preseason.

Most coaches want first-time play callers on the field and sidelines with the players. This helps ensure clear communication and lets them resolve issues right away in person.

While Fangio is a veteran, he has had success with being in the booth over the last two seasons. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, though, struggled with being on the sidelines, which could have played a small role in the offense struggling.

It will take time for Mannion to figure out what works best, but the hope is that he can do it quickly. Once he does, it’ll be the first step in getting this offense back on track.