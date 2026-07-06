First-Year Eagles Coach Named Most Intriguing Newcomer in 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles fired much-maligned offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, which means all eyes will be on Sean Mannion in 2026.

Mannion was named the Eagles’ most intriguing newcomer in 2026 by The Athletic, since the 34-year-old will be a first-time offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Mannion played in the NFL as recently as the 2023 season and spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach of the Green Bay Packers.

But the first-time OC will be tasked with improving the Eagles’ listless offense. Philadelphia ranked 24th in yards per game (311.2) and 19th in points per game (22.3) despite going 11-6 and winning the NFC East for the second straight season.

Sean Mannion is the Eagles’ Newcomer to Watch

Much has been made of Jalen Hurts’ lack of continuity, which may have led to his uneven 2025 campaign. But he is about to have the earth shaken beneath him again, both with Mannion replacing Patullo but also the trade of his No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

“Mannion will be Nick Sirianni’s sixth play-caller in six seasons, but not every change has been the same. Last year, Kevin Patullo was viewed as the continuity candidate,” Zach Berman of The Athletic wrote. “After the offense’s worst rankings of the Sirianni era, the Eagles did not just change play-callers; they changed schemes.”

Of course, Patullo took over for Kellen Moore, who became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the Eagles closed the 2024 NFL season with a 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Patullo, of course, didn’t work and was let go after the Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. Yet, what Berman has seen so far should be “encouraging” for Eagles fans.

“Mannion will need to adjust to what works for his personnel,” Berman wrote. “But the buy-in from quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and the offensive line during the spring should be encouraging.”

Sean Mannion’s Offense Will Look Different

It’s hard to believe Hurts has a comfort zone, since he has played under Patullo, Moore, Brian Johnson, Shane Steichen in Philadelphia, as well as Lincoln Riley, Steve Sarkisian, Brian Daboll and Lane Kiffin in college before that.

Yet, Mannion’s offensive scheme expects to be different than that of the Moore-Patullo tree and may take some time getting used to for Hurts.

“Mannion played for Sean McVay and the Kubiaks, and he coached under Matt LaFleur,” Berman wrote. “His system has roots from that tree. Look for the quarterback to play under center more frequently and for the running game to use wide zone concepts.”

Ironically, Sirianni has not been a play caller at all since taking over the Eagles in 2021, even though he was an offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts before getting the Eagles job.

The Eagles offense may look different, and Mannion’s design and play calling may run contrary to Sirianni’s preferred way of moving the ball. But if the Eagles put up points, which they did in 2022-24, no one in Philadelphia will care too much.