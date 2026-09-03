Eagles Rookie Coach is ‘Under the Most Pressure’ Entering 2026 Season

Overall, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a lot of pressure entering the 2026 season, but one coach might be feeling the heat more than the others.

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion takes over for Kevin Patullo. This follows the offense finishing in the bottom 15 in every offensive statistical category. That’s not a place the Eagles can afford to be in again for the 2026 season.

Mannion has to bring his new scheme to Philly and get this team producing at a high level early and often. That may be why the heat is turned up on Mannion more than on others.

Sean Mannion Feeling Pressure Entering Year 1 With Eagles

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell named Mannion as one of the people around the league under the most pressure entering 2026. Mannion was listed alongside Washington Commanders OC David Blough and Baltimore Ravens OC Declan Doyle. The three are making changes, with the quarterbacks being under center more this year.

“These quarterbacks will be asked to play in a fundamentally different way from under center. Jackson was in a more conventional offense during his time at Louisville, but he has shredded teams out of read concepts in the run game, which has also created running lanes for Derrick Henry. Daniels’ ability to pick up yardage with his legs in key spots was essential for the Commanders as they sustained drives on third and fourth downs in 2025. And Hurts has three under-center dropback completions in his entire pro career so far. It’s a big bet by three teams with quarterbacks who have already proved themselves as successful without needing to go under center very often. If those bets work out, Blough, Doyle and Mannion could be in line to earn head-coaching consideration as early as next offseason. If not, well, the world isn’t very forgiving to young playcallers. Mannion is the fourth Eagles coordinator in four years. Klint Kubiak had three single-season stints as a coordinator before landing his head-coaching gig with the Raiders. If things go wrong, all three teams could be pursuing new options and moving their quarterbacks back out from under center in 2027.”

Mannion is tasked with making major changes for Jalen Hurts as the QB. Hurts will also run more RPOs, have more pre-snap motions, and throw it in the middle of the field.

Can Sean Mannion Make the Eagles’ Offense Thrive in 2026?

The good news for Mannion is that he doesn’t have much to live up to. Many see him as a guy who can’t possibly do worse than what Patullo did in 2025.

Even as a first-time play-caller, the pressure is still on him to perform. Philly has a talented roster that is ready to win now after taking home the Lombardi Trophy two seasons ago.

Mannion’s future depends on him doing well with the Eagles. If he does, he could land a head coaching job soon.