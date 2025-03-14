Eagles Secondary Takes ‘Major Step Backwards’ in Free Agency

Following a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, it seemed like Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman achieved some elevated plane of consciousness in the eyes of football pundits.

Coming off a season in which Roseman not only orchestrated a brilliant draft but made brilliant moves in free agency in 2024, such were the vibes. And it’s easy to see why.

In the 2024 offseason, Roseman not only added an NFL All-Pro linebacker on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract in Zack Baun but drafted 2 of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks with his first 2 picks in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

That’s why it’s easy to look at the moves Roseman has made so far in free agency in 2025 and just say “Let Howie Cook!” But maybe that’s not quite where things are at. Especially not in the secondary.

While Roseman’s genius to this point should be mostly unquestioned, it’s hard to see how the Eagles’ secondary hasn’t taken a major step backwards following the departure of veteran stars like free agent cornerback Darius Slay (Pittsburgh Steelers) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (traded to Houston Texans) along with the addition of middling talent like former first round pick and cornerback Adoree Jackson.

Jackson, who hasn’t played a full season since 2018, played in 14 games with 5 starts for the New York Giants in 2024 and only has 4 career interceptions since the Titans drafted him in the first round (No. 18 overall) in 2017.

“I like the signing of Adoree‘ Jackson,” NFL Draft insider Jake Rabadi wrote on his official X account on March 13. “Brings a veteran presence in the DB room who actually played solid in 2024, given his limited snaps.”

Eagles Trying to Double Down on ‘Prove It’ Contracts

Roseman obviously has a template for giving out “prove it” contracts — 1-year deals for close to the league minimum — for players who just need the right home. He did it with Baun and also did it with offensive guard Mekhi Becton, who was a dominant interior offensive lineman playing on a 1-year, $2.75 million contract in 2024.

He’s trying to do it again with not only Jackson, but free agents like tight end Harrison Bryant and edge rusher Joshua Uche.

That doesn’t negate the fact the loss of production of players like Slay and Gardner-Johnson needs to be accounted for. Slay, a 6-time Pro Bowler, signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Steelers and was playing some of the best football of his career down the stretch and in the Eagles’ run to winning the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson still has 2 seasons remaining on the 3-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Eagles in March 2024. In 2022, Gardner-Johnson had a career high 67 tackles and led the NFL with 6 interceptions in just 12 games and helped lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.

Like Slay, Gardner-Johnson seemed to be playing some of the best football of his career in 2024, matching his career high with 6 interceptions for 116 return yards and 1 interception return for a touchdown as well as 59 tackles and 12 pass deflections.

While the Eagles might draft a safety in 2025, it’s clear how the secondary rises and falls this season will be largely based around how well Mitchell and DeJean can adjust to being the leaders in that position group. With both in just their second seasons, that’s not a guarantee of success.