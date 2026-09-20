Jalen Hurts Sent No Holds Barred Message to Jeffery Simmons After Eagles Win

It took a last-second touchdown pass to seal it, but Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got it done as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-20.

Hurts connected with Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left. Philly moved to 2-0 on the season and a second straight win decided by four or fewer points.

Days before the game. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said the key to winning was to make Hurts “be a quarterback.” Hurts made sure Simmons got a clear message after his comments.

Jalen Hurts Fires Back at Jeffery Simmons After Philadelphia Eagles Win

After the game, Hurts was about to take part in a postgame interview with FOX Sports when Simmons came up to congratulate the Eagles QB. Hurts made sure to slip in a quick comment.

“You started that [expletive]. I had to finish it.”

Hurts completed 26-of-37 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions, in the win. He also added 16 yards on 5 carries.

Jalen Hurts Proved He Can “Be a Quarterback” in Eagles’ Win

Hurts more than silenced his critics after leading the Eagles to a second straight win. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but he proved himself a winner, as he has throughout his career.

The two interceptions Hurts threw were tough to watch for the Eagles. His first interception came in double coverage, and the second was more about Cam Jurgens missing a block, but the pass was underthrown.

Beyond those mistakes, Hurts made some incredible passes. His touchdown to DeVonta Smith saw him use his legs to make the perfect pass. Hurts’ second and final score to Cooper was thrown only to where his receiver could catch it.

The Eagles’ offense has a few things to clean up after a slow start to the second half. Even so, Hurts still does what he does best and leads his team to the win. That game also proved that even without much of a running game, Hurts can still carry the offense to a victory.

Philly now sits at 2-0 and leads the NFC East. It was a big win for a team that needed to get off to a fast start. They were not the team they needed to be, but they are winners, so they know what it takes to finish a game.

Now the focus shifts to Hurts and the Eagles as they prepare for a Monday Night Football Showdown against the Chicago Bears. With Caleb Williams possibly out, Hurts and Philly could have an opening to continue their undefeated season.