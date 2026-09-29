Case Keenum was the man of Monday Night Football in Week 3, as he defeated the Philadelphia Eagles convincingly.

The veteran quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed four times for six yards and scored on the ground.

Heading into Week 4, a shocking stat was revealed–and it’s a terrible look for the Eagles and their offense.

Shocking Case Keenum Stat Is A Terrible Look For Eagles’ Offense

“Case Keenum will enter Week 4 of the NFL season with more passing TDs than Drake Maye and more rushing TDs than Saquon Barkley,” Ari Meirov wrote on X. “The NFL, man.”

On the stat sheet, Keenum outplayed the one-time Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts. For the Eagles’ offense, Hurts threw for 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He posted a passer rating of just 64.2–by far his lowest of the year.

As far as the rushing game goes, the Eagles looked a lot more efficient in Week 3. Saquon Barkley took on 15 carries for 82 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. However, he still didn’t reach the end zone.

Throughout the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Eagles realized their passing game could work. They have the right tools to find success. As far as the run game goes, it just hasn’t felt the same.

Saquon Barkley This Season

Through three games, the Eagles have rushed Barkley 34 times. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is a yard higher than last season. Still, he had just 174 yards and zero scores through three weeks.

Granted, Barkley missed a chunk of Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans due to an injury. His production has taken a notable hit as a result. But the ground game simply hasn’t been effective enough for the Eagles to pose a major threat in all areas on the offensive side of the ball. Something has to change.