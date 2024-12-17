Eagles Urged to Sign 8-Time Pro Bowl Edge Who’s ‘Still Playing at a High Level’

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The potential departures of stalwart linemen Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat will likely necessitate a focus on bolstering the defensive front for the Philadelphia Eagles this coming offseason.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report has an intriguing suggestion: He thinks Philly should pursue current Los Angeles Chargers edge Khalil Mack when free agency hits.

“Josh Sweat’s and Graham’s contracts are about to expire, Graham has also publicly admitted to contemplating retirement in the offseason, and Bryce Huff has been a disappointing acquisition in 2024. In other words, Philadelphia might be looking for some help on the edge of its defense this spring,” Holder wrote on December 16, adding:

“Despite being 33 years old, Mack is still playing at a high level this year. Heading into this weekend, Pro Football Focus has credited him with 39 total pressures and the fourth-highest grade (91.7) at the position. While the eight-time Pro Bowler will likely be expensive on the open market, the Eagles are currently projected to have about $32.1 million of cap space, per Over The Cap. Also, he’s yet to win a playoff game and might be willing to take a discount if it means playing for a Super Bowl contender.”

Should Philadelphia Eagles Try to Sign Edge Khalil Mack in 2025?

Signing Mack in 2025 would likely significantly bolster the Eagles’ pass rush. Despite being in his mid-30s, Mack has maintained a high level of performance in recent years. He’s made back-to-back Pro Bowls and has amassed 30 sacks — and counting — over the last three years.

The Eagles’ defense, while strong, could benefit from an additional veteran presence to sustain and enhance their pass-rush. Mack’s experience and proven track record would provide a reliable edge presence, complementing the existing defensive lineup.

Moreover, Mack’s versatility extends beyond pass rushing. Throughout his career, he has been effective in run defense and pass coverage, making him a well-rounded edge. His ability to adapt to various defensive schemes would align well with the Eagles’ dynamic defensive strategies under coordinator Vic Fangio, who he played under when both were with the Chicago Bears during the 2018 season.

What Might a 1-Year Deal for Mack Look Like?

Mack is on a one-year, $19 million contract with the Chargers this season, but as Holder noted, he might be willing to take a lesser deal in order to play for a perennial contender. He also might be swayed at the thought of a reunion with Fangio, who had Mack in Defensive Player of the Year contention during their year together in Chicago.

Financially, given Mack’s age, the Eagles would need to negotiate a contract that balances fair compensation with salary cap considerations. This approach would allow the team to strengthen their roster without compromising financial flexibility for future signings or extensions. Spotrac has Mack projected to sign a two-year deal worth just under $15 million, but that feels a tad low.

Perhaps a one-year deal for $9-10 million would do it, but it’s possible Mack would request more.

There’s no doubt Mack’s leadership and experience would be invaluable assets as the Eagles aim to maintain their status as Super Bowl contenders. His presence could elevate the defense’s performance in high-stakes situations, contributing to the team’s overall success. It’ll be interesting to see if the team pursues him when free agency hits in 2025.