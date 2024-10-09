Eagles Urged to Trade for Bills’ $120 Million All-Pro to Help Struggling Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping they can find some ways to fix their pass rush — or lack thereof. Fresh from their bye Week 5, they host the 1-4 Cleveland Browns next.

On the season, the Eagles have just 6.0 sacks, which is tied for second-fewest in the league. Their pass rush isn’t the only issue. Philly ranks 27th in total defense, and it’s allowing 5.0 yards per rush.

The Eagles signed edge Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason with the hopes he could help shore up the pass rush. So far through four games, Huff’s output has been beyond disappointing. He has just two total tackles, with no quarterback hits or sacks.

Considering Philadelphia’s current issues pressuring the quarterback, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed one trade every NFL team should consider making, and for the Eagles, he suggests trading for Buffalo Bills veteran pass rusher Von Miller, who has played under Eagles DC Vic Fangio before.

“The Eagles probably shouldn’t be in the business of adding aging defenders,” Benjamin wrote. “But they badly need a pass rush, and Miller, though suspended until Week 8, was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio in Denver.”

Would Philadelphia Eagles Want to Trade for Bills’ Edge Von Miller?

This is a move that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman very likely wouldn’t make, largely due to the fiscal aspects of it. Miller is in the third year of the six-year, $120 million deal he inked with the Bills in 2022. He has a cap hit just under $15 million this season and a dead cap hit over $15 million in 2025.

That’s not to say Miller isn’t a difference-maker. A seven-time All-Pro, Miller has 3.0 sacks, 4 QB hits and 3 tackles-for-loss in four games so far this season. The Eagles could certainly use that type of production. But Miller is currently unable to play until Week 9, which makes it even more unlikely Roseman would be interested in his services.

Miller is serving a four-game suspension without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. According to ESPN, “The suspension appears to stem from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023 in suburban Dallas during the Bills’ bye week.”

All things considered, the Eagles aren’t going to pick up a 35-year-old pass rusher with a hefty contract who cannot contribute right away.

Eagles Currently Have a Bryce Huff Problem

Philadelphia will likely look internally for help rushing the passer, and the hope is that Huff will come along as the season progresses.

Huff had a career-high 10.0 sacks with the New York Jets last year, also registering 21 QB hits. He’s still getting acclimated to Fangio’s defense, so it’s entirely possible he’ll catch on soon.

“I think he’s improving,” Fangio said about Huff on October 1. “When I say improving against the run, that’s something that he hadn’t really been asked to do in the past. And that’s been an adjustment for him. I’m seeing some improvement there. We don’t ask him to drop very often, but when he does, I’m seeing some improvement there. So he’s working hard at it. He’s as frustrated with it as any of us are, but confident he’ll get it going.”

With the first quarter of the 2024 season in the books, it’s too early to panic. But if Huff doesn’t start producing soon, the Eagles’ defensive line could continue to struggle.