Heading into Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out some players to potentially add to the roster or the practice squad.

In addition to bringing in the offensive tackle Evan Neal, the Eagles also worked out the former high-pick defensive end, Tyus Bowser, according to Bleeding Green Nation.

Eagles Showing Interest In Former Ravens Second-Round Pick

The 31-year-old edge played his college ball at Houston from 2013 to 2016.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Bowser in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

Despite being a high-end pick, Bowser went through the first three years of his career without starting a single game for the Ravens.

In year four, he collected two starts out of the 16 games he played. During the 2022 NFL season, Bowser started four out of the nine games he played. In 2023, he missed the entire season due to a knee injury. After that year, the Ravens released Bowser.

In 2024, the Seattle Seahawks added Bowser and rolled him out for two games. He logged just one tackle during that stretch. After getting added to the Miami Dolphins from the Seahawks’ practice squad, Bowser got a chance to appear in seven games. His last run in the NFL included 10 tackles over seven games.

Overall, Bowser has competed in 98 games throughout his career. He has produced 163 tackles, 22 for a loss, four forced fumbles, and 19.5 sacks.

If the Eagles proceed with adding Bowser, he’ll be a deep depth option. Recently, the Eagles lost Jalyx Hunt to an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was out against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Also, the veteran Jonathan Greenard continues to deal with lingering injuries, while Nolan Smith joined the injury report after suffering a concussion during last week’s loss against Carolina.